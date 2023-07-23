The deal became official on Sunday. Recent Phillips Academy grad Thomas White has signed with the Miami Marlins.
A “competitive balance pick” – No. 35 overall – Rowley’s White reportedly accepted a bonus worth upwards of $4 million to turn pro and not attend Vanderbilt University.
“I have no words to describe this, I couldn’t do it if I tried. “I’m so happy that the Marlins took a chance on me, and (I’m) excited to get to work.,” said White on “Marlins Live” Sunday. “(The Draft) was really stressful. I felt like I was going to throw up the whole time. I’m not going to lie. Waiting for the phone call, that took a while to come … It all worked out in the end. I’m super excited to be here. It’s probably the most stressful thing I’ve done in my life.”
White made the rounds at Loan Depot Park in Miami, meeting the team and management on Sunday, along with a stint with the media. He will immediately report to the Marlins’ minor league complex in Jupiter, Florida, and expects to be ready to pitch in his first professional games in August.
RAIDER BIG MAN RETIRES
Central Catholic suffered a big time hit in the science department recently when physics whiz Rick Cavanaugh announced his retirement.
The former Dartmouth College hoop standout, one of the true good people in education, moves on after nearly two decades there.
Cavanaugh, who lives in North Andover, is hoping that his new-found free time will translate to an improvement in his golf game.
Best of luck to Rick.
SUMMER HOOP FINALS TUESDAY
Hoop junkies might want to know that the semifinals and final of the Lawrence Lancer Classic Summer League are slated for Tuesday night at Lawrence High.
Upstart Haverhill takes on top-seeded Lowell in the first of two semifinals at 6 p.m. The second is at 7 p.m. pitting defending champ Worcester North against surging Central Catholic, the No. 2 seed.
The championship game between the two winners will follow at 8 p.m.
THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Interesting to note that in scouring the New Hampshire high school football schedules there is a healthy sprinkling of Thursday night games.
One source close to the NHIAA noted a lack of varsity officials may have certainly played a role in the schedule leaking into Thursday.
In fact, opening night for the region will be on Thursday, August 31, with a pair of games. Pinkerton Academy hosts Windham at 6 p.m. that night, while Timberlane will head to Exeter at 7 p.m.
On October 12, another Thursday nighter, Salem will host Manchester Central.
FOR YOUR VIEWING PLEASURE
Allow me to do you all a solid and give you something of a tip for your own enjoyment.
If you are a pro football fan, you need to watch the “Quarterback” series on Netflix.
The series, on which Peyton Manning is a producer, is a behind-the-scenes look at the 2022 seasons for Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, Atlanta’s Marcus Mariota and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. The footage is fabulous, angles and highlights on the field you don’t usually see. Just awesome stuff.
