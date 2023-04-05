MIDSEASON FORM
Sometimes, what happens in a scrimmage stays in a scrimmage.
But when a player does something special, it leaks out.
Enter Endicott-bound right-hander Matt Pappalardo of Methuen. The senior returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star threw four innings against Masconomet on Sunday.
Pappalardo’s line for the day?
4 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 2 walks, 12 strikeouts. Zero balls put in play!
Sounds like someone might be ready for opening day. The Rangers open up Monday afternoon at Beverly High.
LAWRENCE’S MATOS EARNS HONOR
Lawrence’s Kevin Matos was named the NEWMAC Baseball Player of the Week, for the period of March 27-April 2.
The Wheaton College outfielder drove in 10 runs and scored five in four games, rapping a double and a pair of home runs.
A sophomore computer science major who graduated from the Berkshire School, Matos is off to a sizzling start for the 15-3 Lyons, batting .313 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in the 18 games played -- good for a whopping 1.099 OPS.
His classmate, Andover’s Anthony Teberio, has also enjoyed a fine opening month for nationally-ranked Wheaton. Teberio has also played in all 18 games at first base, batting .294.
CELEBRATING JOE CASEY
Masconomet Regional High School is looking to celebrate a legend. and the folks there would like you to take part.
A major celebration is planned to honor recently retired coach Joe Casey’s legendary athletic coaching career at Masco of over 50 years.
The event for Casey will be Saturday, April 29, at Ipswich Country Club.
Lunch will include soup, salad, sandwiches, and a cash bar. A gift for Joe is also included in the price of your ticket, which costs $50 per person.
If you are unable to attend, but you’d like to make a donation towards Joe’s gift, you can do so by sending a check made out to Joe Casey Retirement Fund to:
Masconomet Regional High School, C/O Jan Smallman, 20 Endicott Road, Boxford, MA 01921.
If you have questions, reach out to Jan Smallman at jsmallman@masconomet.org.
Casey is a member of the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame and was Eagle-Tribune cross country Coach of the Year in 2004.
LANDING SPOTS
Here’s a quick scan of the minors from the local point of view, as to where some of the prominent athletes have landed out of spring training.
Central Catholic product Cam DeVanney broke camp on the seven-day injured list with the Milwaukee Brewers’ Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
North Andover’s Max Burt, who spent all of his time in the big league camp with the Yankees, has headed back to Somerset, N.J., with New York’s Double-A team.
Another Central product, Methuen’s Dom Keegan, will open the year at Tampa’s Single-A entry in the Carolina League, the Charleston River Dogs.
Now with his third organization, Methuen reliever Jacob Wallace finds himself with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the Double-A affiliate for the Kansas City Royals.
