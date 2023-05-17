DRAMA, GLORY FOR REGGIES’ TRACK
There’s no denying the strides being made by the Greater Lawrence Tech track program.
Coach Tony Sarkis’ crew hosted and owned the Commonwealth Conference Large Championship Meet on Tuesday.
Six teams competed, and the Reggies rolled to their third straight boys title, knocking off the nearest competitor, Greater Lowell, by 58 points.
Sophomore Elizardo Melenciano, as he has done all spring, dominated the show with wins in both hurdles events and the triple jump.
The Greater Lawrence girls made history, claiming their first-ever CAC Large title in the most dramatic fashion.
The 4x400 tandem of Julitza Ortiz, Elizabeth Oller, Erianna Valverde and Tamara Ayala came through with a fourth-place finish in the final event, providing just enough points to push the Reggies to the title by just a half point, 116-115.5 over Essex Tech.
MVC LEADERSHIP BREAKS NEW GROUND
You have to love the pro-active attitude from the athletic directors of the Merrimack Valley Conference when it comes to the mental health and wellness of their student athletes.
This past winter’s “Leadership Conference” at Tsongas Center took an MIAA initiative and knocked it out of the park, with student-athlete representatives absorbing quality messages from top speakers on the hot topics surrounding athletics today.
Most recently, the Merrimack Valley Conference has partnered with ArxEd, a leader in delivering innovative web-based training, to provide critical content to student-athletes promoting sportsmanship, inclusion, character development, and student wellness, all while educating them on the dangers of bullying, hazing, sexual harassment, and acts of hate.
The MVC said the, “first-of-its-kind league partnership is another example of the MVC’s commitment to using athletics to teach the valuable life lessons of teamwork, decision-making, integrity, and healthy competition.”
You have to give these administrators their props for tackling the tough ones or at least attempting to take them on head-on.
HAVERHILL HIGH HALL OF FAME BANQUET SET
The Haverhill High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Dinner for 2023 will be held on Saturday, June 17, at the Bradford Country Club.
The reception will begin at 4 p.m. with dinner following at 5 p.m. The inductees include Rock Brown (’75), Samantha Good (’96), Sara (Jewett) Hopkins (’96), Marc Spencer (’91), Paul St. Onge (’70), Amy (Veilleux) Simmons (’94) and Steve Wholley (’74).
In addition, Ted and Mary Murphy will be honored with the Brown & Gold Lifetime Achievement Award.
Tickets are available online at haverhillhillies.com or by contacting Athletic Director Tom O’Brien via email: tobrien@haverhill-ps.org.
METHUEN BASEBALL ALUMNI GAME SET
Methuen High varsity baseball will hosts its annual alumni game on Ranger Road, Sunday, June 11.
The event, which benefits the Methuen High baseball program, will be held in honor of former captain Devin Melia, who passed away recently.
The cost of the event, which kicks off with batting practice at noon and the game a 1 p.m., is $25, and that includes your game T-Shirt.
For more information, contact head coach Cam Roper via email: croper25@gmail.com.
