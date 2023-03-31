Renaissance GC hosts Women’s Am qualifier
Entries are now open for the 123rd U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship (Aug. 7-13) at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles.
Why is that a big deal around here? Because one of the local qualifiers will be at Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill on June 27.
Anyone interested should apply for entry at https://champ-admin.usga.org/player#/apply.
The champion of the U.S. Women’s Am receives exemptions into the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open, the Chevron Championship, AIG Women’s British Open and Amundi Evian Championship as well as an invitation to the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Merrimack grad signs with Stingrays
Merrimack hockey gradute Ryan Leibold, a forward, signed his first professional contract with the South Carolina Stingrays, an ECHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals. Leibold, 24, spent this season with the Warriors after he played four years at Holy Cross.
Leibold was the pivot on one of Merrimack’s most productive lines down the stretch when he played alongside Jordan Seyfert and Mick Messner.
In 38 games this season Leibold posted 12 points (5g, 7a). In 157 career NCAA games over five seasons, he posted 70 points (24g, 46a).
Seney re-signs with Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks re-signed former Merrimack forward Brett Seney to a one-year contract paying $775,000 at the NHL level and $475,000 in the minors.
Seney was on a one-year deal with the Blackhawks and was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Seney, 27, has 48 points (19g, 29a) in 50 games for the Rockford IceHogs this season. In seven games with the Blackhawks, he has one goal. Seney has appeared in 62 NHL games and has 14 points (6g, 8a).
NECC baseball’s Crocenzi honored
Northern Essex Community College frosh Domenic Crocenzi, of North Providence, R.I., has been named the NJCAA National Player of the Week for the week.
Crocenzi led a high powered NECC attack last weekend in a three game series at Roxbury Community College, recording six hits in seven at-bats to hit .857 for series. He recorded three triples, two doubles and a home run for 12 RBIs on the weekend.
Crocenzi and the Knights will return to the field on Sunday for a double-header at Holyoke Community College before returning home on Monday evening to conclude the three game set with the Cougars.
Everett football coach resigns
Long-time Everett High football coach Rob DiLoreto resigns as head football coach.
DiLoreto had been head coach the last three years after several years as a top assistant coach.
Everett was an impressive 21-3 over his run, including three Greater Boston League titles.
His last game was a 21-0 loss to Central Catholic in Lawrence last November, in the D1 state quarterfinals.
Merrimack hoops top player in portal
According to our Mike McMahon, Jordan Minor, the NEC Co-Player and Defensive Player of the Year, entered the transfer portal earlier this month after a decorated four-year career at Merrimack.
On a podcast – The Sports Talk with Harrison Chase of Merrimack’s WMCK radio – had several bigger schools on his radar, Minor said he would be leaving. Teammates Ziggy Reid and Chevalier Emery also recently entered the transfer portal.
