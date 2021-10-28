ROCKER AT CCSU
Kyle Rocker, the former Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer at Andover High, is a freshman hoopster at Division 1 Central Connecticut. Last year the 6-2 guard, who lists Lawrence as his hometown, did a post-grad year at Tilton.
SLUGGING SOX
The Red Sox have 8 of the last 9 grand slams in ALCS history. 2021: J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers and Kyle Schwarber; 2018: Jackie Bradley; 2013: Shane Victorino and David Ortiz; 2007: J.D. Drew; 2004: Johnny Damon.
BASEBALL TO NBA
Future NBA head coaches Hubie Brown, Frank Layden and Larry Costello all played basketball and started on the same baseball team at Niagara University. That was in the early to mid-1950s.
TUFTS TRAGEDY
The Tufts women's lacrosse program was rocked by the recent tragic death of junior defender Madie Nicpon. She died after participating at a charity hot dog eating contest in Somerville. She fell unconscious and choked on a hot dog.
FLYING HIGH
Former Timberlane star Annie Hansbury is flying high. She was just inducted into the UMass Lowell Hall of Fame as part of the 2010 national championship field hockey team. The Plaistow native is also head field hockey coach at Stonehill, which is 12-4 and ranked No. 8 nationally.
MOVE OVER, HENRY
Kayleb Wagner of Baker High broke Derrick Henry's single-game Florida rushing record. In a 49-48 win last month, he rushed for 535 yards and six TDs. Henry's best was 502 yards. Remarkably, Wagner was born without a left hand and part of his left forearm.
POOR THING
Add to the All-Name Team Nebraska-Omaha basketball player Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.