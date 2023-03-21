RUTGERS OFFERS HEBERT
He may only be a sophomore, but Central Catholic quarterback Blake Hebert is already picking up Division 1-A (FBS) college football offers.
Hebert recently announced on Twitter that he has received an offer from Rutgers University. The Scarlet Knights are coached by longtime Bill Belichick friend Greg Schiano, served as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and briefly worked with the Patriots. Hebert visited Rutgers earlier this month, according to @RutgersRivals. He also recently visited Virginia, according to his Twitter page.
In his first year starting for D1 semifinalist Central in the fall, Hebert completed 108 of 185 passes for 1,407 yards and 19 touchdowns, and ran for 297 yards and four more scores.
COOPER JOINS USFL
Former Merrimack College (class of 2021) star offensive lineman Sam Cooper will play for the Birmingham Stallions of the United States Football League (USFL), according to the team’s website. Cooper — a 6-foot-2, 305-pound center and guard and native of Nigeria — has had stints in camp with the Baltimore Ravens and with the Houston Texans’ practice squad.
The second season of the revived USFL will kick off the regular season on April 15.
100 AND COUNTING
Congrats go out to Haverhill High track and field and cross country head coach Mike Maguire, who just kicked off his 100th season as a coach, he noted on his Twitter page. It’s an impressive milestone for Maguire, who has been the head cross country coach since 1999, head indoor track coach since 1998, head girls outdoor track coach since 1999 and head boys outdoor track coach since 2007.
There’s no questioning the former Hillie’s dedication to his sports or Haverhill High.
RIOUX TO SILVER KNIGHTS
Former Pinkerton High pitcher and state champ Tom Rioux will play his summer baseball close to home, with the Nashua Silver Knights of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, the team reported on Twitter.
Rioux is current a freshman at Colby College, where he has struck out 14 and allowed just two runs in three appearances (12.2 innings) so far this season. As a senior at Pinkerton last spring, the two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star was 9-0 with a 1.55 ERA, struck out 89 in 54.1 innings and hit .300 with 15 RBIs. He drove in the winning run in the Astros’ Division 1 state championship victory.
