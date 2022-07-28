METHUEN SUMMER BOYS HOOP PLAYOFFS SET
The opening round of playoffs in the Methuen Family Health Center Boys Summer League is now set for Tuesday night, August 2, at the Klimas Fieldhouse.
The summer reguiar season concluded this week. Here’s a look at the final standings:
Bishop Guertin 8-1, Andover 8-1, Billerica 8-1, Lawrence 7-2, Westford 6-3, Methuen 6-3, Newburyport 5-4, Pelham 4-5, North Andover 4-5, Tewksbury 4-5, Lowell Catholic 4-5, Dracut 3-6, Londonderry 2-7, Georgetown 2-7, Greater Lawrence Tech 1-8, Salem 0-9.
The opening round playoff matchups on Tuesday:
6 p.m.: Bishop Guertin vs. Salem; Pelham vs. North Andover; Andover vs. Greater Lawrence Tech
7:05 p.m.: Billerica vs. Georgetown; Methuen vs. Lowell Catholic; Westford vs. Dracut
8:10 p.m.: Newburyport vs. Tewksbury; Lawrence vs. Londonderry.
The next round of playoffs will be held on Tuesday, August 9.
SALEM JUNIOR LEGION HEADS TO STATES
While the area had no participants at the Senior American Legion level reached the state tournament in New Hampshire, the area will be well-represented at the Junior Level as Salem Post 63 will compete over the weekend in the State Championships at Gill Stadium in New Hampshire.
The top seed in District B at 12-5, Salem will battle District B No. 4 seed Plymouth, Friday night at 6 p.m. in its opener.
The double-elimination, eight-team event will run through Tuesday at Gill.
Salem hits the tourney at the right time, riding a six-game win streak.
“The team has really come together with participation from everyone in every game,” said coach Brian Hamman. “We competed strong in every game. Three of the losses were one-run games.”
Salem features depth in the pitching staff with John Screnci, Kris Cornaccio and Nolan Drew. Drew tossed a no-hitter against Newmarket on July 19.
Offensively, Dom Toscano has driven in a dozen runs, while Aaron Masson has 11. Paul Armstrong leads the team with 19 runs scored and Matt Todino has scored 15.
“We’re all excited for the opportunity to compete,” said coach Rich Armstrong. “The boys have played hard all season and will be ready on Friday night.”
UNH NINTH IN PRESEASON POLL
Interesting – maybe a little sketchy – to see that the University of New Hampshire was picked ninth in the Colonial Athletic Association football coaches preseason poll.
Perhaps that vote came out of respect for outgoing UNH head coach Sean McDonnell. But his replacement, 2008 grad Rick Santos, is more than capable for the program.
Quarterback Bret Edwards, the Central Catholic product, is back after hitting 62.3 percent of his passes with 12 TDs and 5 interceptions.
You get the feeling that UNH is going to surprise some people on the football field this season, just a hunch.
AREA BASEBALL TALENT CUP RUNNETH OVER
Getting word this week that Pinkerton’s Jacob Albert, an honorable mention Eagle-Tribune All-Star this spring as a junior, had committed to play Division 1 college baseball at Merrimack College actually forced me to do some homework from this past season.
The E-T baseball all-stars can perennially match any sport in the region for the talent that is produced.
Check out this spring. The senior class of E-T stars includes North Andover’s Ryan Griffin (Northeastern) and Trevor Crosby (UMass Lowell), plus Pinkerton’s Liam Doyle (Coastal Carolina), Phillips Academy’s Tommy McAndrews (Fordham) and Haverhill's Shawn Joubert (Merrimack) – all Division 1 players.
Seniors Thomas Rioux of Pinkerton Academy will play at Colby, and Whittier Tech’s Brendan Dodier is headed to WPI.
Among the juniors, Pinkerton catcher Cole Yennaco has committed to play D-1 at Merrimack along with his two-sport teammate Albert, and Central’s Nathan Kearney has committed to Stonehill, a program that is rising up from D-2 to D-1.
