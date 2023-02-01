ROWLEY’S PAQUETTE A TRUE PIONEER
To honor Wednesday’s National Women in Sports Day, it’s time to acknowledge one of the great, unpublicized moments of the year in sports.
Jessica Paquette might be an unknown in these parts, but the Rowley native continues to take the horse racing world by storm.
Most recently, Paquette was named the track race-caller/announcer at Parx Racing, formerly known as Philadelphia Park, in Bensalem, Pa.
She has spent the last few months as the first and only female full-time track announcer at a major race track in North America.
She is a true ground-breaker. Here’s hoping for continued success.
BLUE DEVILS LEGEND FIRED UP
Tossed it out to one of the region’s absolute sports legends, Salem’s Katie (King) Crowley that her alma mater, Salem High, had officially added girls ice hockey as a varsity sport this year.
The Olympic gold medal winner and current women’s coach at Boston College didn’t get the opportunity to play ice hockey for the Blue Devils, obviously.
“I’m so happy there is a girls hockey team now at Salem High!” Crowley said. “It’s amazing how much the sport has grown and to see it in my hometown is awesome! It’s not easy to start a program. I know many people put in lots of hours to get this team going, and these young ladies on the team now are truly pioneers for others to follow. I’m so proud of all of them and my high school for it.”
HUGE PROPS FOR PERRY
In the “if you know, you know” category, I give you the recent comments from one of the state’s top quarterbacks, Reading’s Jim Murphy, on why he chose to commit to Brown University.
“I chose Brown because of the great coaches, especially Coach (James) Perry. He is a great QB developer and has a great offensive scheme that I’m thrilled to learn and play in,” Murphy told Recruiting Board’s Alex Agrella (Twitter: @AlexAgrellaRB).
Andover’s Perry has to be considered a huge rising star on the offensive side of the ball in the coaching ranks, something to watch for in the coming fall season.
CLASSY MOVE BY KNIGHTS
You have to give it up for North Andover athletic director Steve Nugent for this one.
Friday night, the Knights will honor their state champ cross country and indoor track teams in the Crozier Fieldhouse at halftime of the hoop game.
These champion student-athletes compete in near anonymity, either on the trail or in track at venues in Boston and beyond.
They definitely deserve their moment, and this is awesome.
FRIDAY NIGHT INTRIGUE
The North Andover boys have ripped through five straight wins, making Friday night’s (7 p.m.) trip to 14-1 Lawrence interesting to say the least.
North Andover, now 10-4, is the eight-rated team in the MIAA’s Division 1 power rankings, which few probably imagined when this year began.
Tuesday night’s victory avenged a December loss to Haverhill. It showed plenty about how far this crew has progressed. But Lawrence is a whole different ballgame, something surely Zach Wolinski and the boys will be ready for.
