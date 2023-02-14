SALEM’S MAHONEY REPEATS AT STATES
Due to power issues at the facility, it took a couple days over the weekend to complete, but champions were crowned a the NHIAA State Swim meets at the University of New Hampshire.
Salem’s Ryleigh Mahoney made it two for two in diving, earning back-to-back state titles. The sophomore scored 412.80 points, easily distancing herself from the competition.
The Blue Devils’ top performer on the boys side was Wyatt Rice. The sophomore was fourth in the 200 free at 1:53.19.
Pinkerton Academy had several strong efforts, including one champion. Hazel Jean Tracy won the 100 breaststroke title with a time of 1:08.55. The freshman took second in the 200 IM at 2:12.27.
Sophomore Erin Stariknok took third in 200 free (2:03.09) and second in the 500 free ( 5:22.28). Reilly Hazzard was fourth in the 50 free and Grace Mack took fourth in the 100 fly.
For the boys, Jatin Patel took fifth in the 50 free.
WINDHAM BOYS WIN D-II
Windham High’s boys team swam to victory in the NHIAA Division II meet on Sunday.
The Jaguars scored 204 points to nip Hanover at 194.
Senior Miller Swank led the way for Windham, surging to victory in the 100 butterfly with a time of 54.28. He also was second in the 100 backstroke (55.45).
Regan Doyle, a senior, was fifth in 200 free, 2:10.14
Sophomore distance specialist Sam Walden earned second in the 200 free (1:56.19) and third in the 500 free (5:16.99). Junior Andrew Hardjosuv was third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 breaststroke.
For the girls, junior Sophia Sayers took sixth in the 50 free (26.24).
Timberlane’s top performers included Daniel Hwang on the boys side. The sophomore was fourth in 50 free (23.86) and fifth in 100 free (53.42).
KNIGHTS HEADED TO MCINTIRE TOURNEY
The girls bracket of the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic at Marblehead High should be as competitive as it gets this weekend.
Sunday at 1 p.m., it’s North Andover High (13-5) facing off against Bishop Fenwick (11-6), with Masconomet (10-6) and Peabody (14-2) facing off in the 2:30 game.
North Andover is No. 10 in the MIAA D-1 rankings, and Fenwick is No. 3 in Division 3.
The tournament is named for the late McIntire, a legendary official on the North Shore, who went on to work in bigtime college ball during the heyday of the Big East.
McIntire’s grandchildren, Taylor and Riley Bovardi, lead Masconomet into the event.
GOLDEN GLOVES CHATTER
The Central New England Golden Gloves tourney continues in Lowell.
In last week’s action, Haverhill Downtown Boxing Club slugger Josh Gariepy took a 165-pound technical knockout win over Joel Vega.
Also, Lawrence’s Jarrod Garcia, at 203 pounds, rolled to the men’s novice title with a unanimous decision over Morad Kamel.
Follow Hector Longo on Twitter: @mvcreature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.