Scott Dulin gets national honor
A huge honor was bestowned on Fisher College Athletic Director/Baseball Coach Scott Dulin this week, the Robert E. “Ish” Smith Achievement Award.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) will present the award to the North Andover native at the NAIA Awards Recognition Luncheon in conjunction with the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) meetings and annual convention in Nashville, Tenn. on Jan. 6.
That award is given to a coach or administrator who has presented an unselfish manner to the promotion of NAIA Baseball and regarded as one of the highest honors a coach can receive.
“It is truly humbling being presented an award named after Robert “Ish” Smith.” said Dulin. “I hope in my career I will be able to do a fraction of what he did for this great game and for the NAIA and NAIA Baseball.”
Kattar on mend in VegasCalvin Kattar’s surgery to repair a torn ACL on his left knee went well, said the Methuen native.
Kattar, who is currently ranked No. 7 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as a featherweight at 145 pounds, got injured while trying a move in his last fight in early November.
He had the surgery in Las Vegas last week at the UFC facility there and will remain there through January doing his rehab.
He is expected to return to action next fall. He is continuing his promoting business, hosting a show at the Encore on March 15, 2023.
Ex-Merrimack receiver to Georgia St.
Former Merrimack College receiver Jacari Carter will be taking his talents to Georgia State. Carter, who just completed his redshirt sophomore season, entered the portal after the 2022 season this fall and decided on GSU.
The 5-foot-9, 176-pound Carter led the Warriors with 31 receptions for 476 yards, adding five TD receptions this fall. But those number paled to a year ago when he caught 89 balls for 713 yards and eight TDs, earning him first-team All-NEC honors.
By the end of the season, Carter’s numbers dwindled a bit as the offense became more of a run-oriented due to injuries.
Merrimack gets Central’s Mercuri
Central Catholic senior Sean Mercuri, who was one of the area’s top all-around footballers this fall, has announced via social media that he’ll take his talents “up the hill” to Merrimack College.
“I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Merrimack College, thank you @CoachDanCurran for giving me a chance to fulfill my dreams of playing D1 football. I would like to thank everyone who supported me through this journey. #Committed”
Great news. Mathias Latham, another Central star, was offered by Merrimack as well. Stay tuned.
L.J. Figueroa on streakIt’s been a nice week for Lawrence native L.J. Figueroa, playing on the L.A. Lakers G-League team, the South Bay Lakers.
Playing against the Maine Celtics on Monday night, Figeroa had 18 points. Two days earlier he 26 points, making 11 of 14 shots from the field.
He is averaging 12.9 points and has hit double figures in six straight games.
How to donate to Muldoon Scholarship
I’ve received a few messages about the Michael Muldoon Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund, which is raising money the next five months in giving out the first annual Muldoon scholarship to a local male and female student-athlete.
The Muldoon family and friends have started the fund with a goal of raising $100,000 in Mike’s name to endow a scholarship every year.
You can donate through Venmo.
Send to @Muldoon-Scholarship.
Or you could send check to:
Kevin Muldoon, c/o Michael Muldoon Memorial Scholarship Fund, 1 Washington St., Unit 3, Salisbury, MA 01952.
