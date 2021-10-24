All about Ella
The North Andover girls soccer team, which has lost only one game and is ranked seventh in Eastern Mass. as of last week, is led in scoring by a pair of Ellas. Ella Slayton leads the team and all MVC teams with 15 goals and six assists while Ella Roe is next for the Knights with eight goals and two assists. In all, 14 different players have scored goals for the Knights.
Gotobed delivers
Sophomore Olivia Gotobed of North Andover is having a fine season for the St. Anselm girls soccer team. After eight games, she had six goals and an assist and led the team in shots on goal.
Steady St. Laurent
Rob St. Laurent of Windham has been a steadying influence for the Keene State cross country team. After leading the team in the alumni meet, St. Laurent has been the team’s No. 2 runner in every other meet.
Vietnam Memorial race
One of the longer running local road races, the Vietnam Memorial 4-Mile Race, is set for Sunday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m., starting at the Claddagh Pub in Lawrence. There are numerous age divisions and the first 250 entrants receive long sleeve T-shirts.
Baillargeon defends
The Plymouth State football team got off to a slow start, to the season, dropping four of its first six games, but its defense played well and senior Kayden Baillargeon of Derry was a big reason why. The defensive back and former Pinkerton standout had 13 solo tackles, an interception and three breakups — when teams tried throwing in his direction.
Officiating ‘crisis’
The lack of officials nationwide for high school sports is getting worse and the National Federation of High Schools is now calling it a crisis. Games are increasingly being scheduled when officials might be more available and, at times, officials are being used who are not certified.
Eight shutouts
Admittedly, junior Adelaide Weeden doesn’t get a lot of shots on her as the Andover High field hockey goalie, but she’s been impressive nevertheless. She has eight shutouts thus far and a .456 goals against average.
Harris: ‘day-by-day’
Northeastern defenseman and captain Jordan Harris of Haverhill is considered day-by-day with an upper body injury after he had a bad fall from a collision with Boston College’s Casey Carreau, who was given a game misconduct and suspended for two games.
