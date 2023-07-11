HILLIE HOOP SPOT NOW OPEN
Haverhill High girls basketball is in need of a varsity head coach. Hillie alum Melissa Tarpy stepped away from the position after 10 years at the helm.
The Hillies program has struggled for the better part of two decades.
Her best season was in 2018-19 when the Hillies went 16-6 with a state tourney win and a trip to the Division 1 North quarterfinals.
Despite posting a 57-135 mark, Tarpy was one of the hardest-working coaches in the region. She was heavy into the city’s youth programs and development of youngsters in the game.
She’s also one of the nicest people.
Tarpy noted that she will focus on these important upcoming years for her daughters, Haley and Lilly Phillips, as she will be, “putting both of my daughters' new journeys first.”
RED-HOT ASTROS
The news on the summer baseball front has been sizzling for Pinkerton Academy’s Jackson Marshall.
The heavy-hitting first baseman, who is heading into his senior year with the Astros, has been shredding the baseball with the New Hampshire Prospects.
“He’s having a huge, huge, huge summer,” said Astros coach Steve Campo of his two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. “And so is (rising junior shortstop) Brendan Horne. I’m getting a lot of interest already on him.”
Already a 1,000-point scorer for the Astros, Marshall has to wade through offers both on the court and on the diamond before ultimately making his decision.
DESROSIERS HOSTING JAGS’ HOOP SESSIONS
It didn’t take long for Carson Desrosiers to get situated in his new digs with the Windham High boys hoop program.
The new Jaguars’ varsity head coach has been a regular with his kids on the summer league circuit. Now, he’ll be diving into the youth ranks. He’s hosting a pair of workouts for boys in grades 4-8 at Windham High, July 24 and August 7, from 5-8 p.m.
For more info or to register, email: cdesrosiers@windhamsd.org.
FARNHAM STEPS UP
Big props to North Andover’s Bobby Farnham, the former NHLer, for stepping up and supporting the cause by playing in the Check the Stigma Hockey Classic, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 15 at Providence College’s Schneider Arena.
“Check the Stigma,” according to its Website, “aims at spreading awareness of mental health resources and providing resource training for high school/youth coaches.”
For more information on the event or to donate, go to the site: checkthestigma.org.
BROWN AND SUPER-MAX?
Will the ever-rising going rate for players in the National Basketball Association ever catch up with Jaylen Brown and a potential "super-max" deal with your Boston Celtics?
As strange as that sounds -- the contract could be upwards of five years and a guaranteed $295 million -- it's an interesting conundrum, one that both the team and Brown's camp are currently mulling over.
