Terranova made his markWe lost a great guy and someone who supported the local sports scene and, in particular, the Lawrence Boys & Girls Club when North Andover’s Frank Terranova passed away earlier this week.
Frank was a three-sport athlete, playing football, wrestling and track all four years. He was part of some great Knights wrestling teams, said former captain and coach Paul Luciano.
“He was solid staple on our 1972 and 1973 teams,” recalled Luciano. “He wasn’t a world-beater that won titles, but he won 70 percent of his matches and was tough as nails. He was a such a hard worker, a blue-collar lunchpail guy. He typified the Scarlet Knight Way on Coach (Howard) Crozier’s squads. Just a great leader.”
Terranova was outstanding at track, anchoring the mile relay team that hold the school record and was the Cape Ann League. He was the 440 meter champion.
Ex-Merrimack guard transfers to Lowell
Former Merrimack point guard Mikey Watkins has committed to UMass Lowell out of the transfer portal. At one point, it was reported that Watkins was being recruited by the University of Minnesota.
Watkins averaged 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists this season for the Warriors before he entered the portal last month.
The Warriors went into the transfer portal themselves and committed a pair of guards from James Madison to fill the void left by Watkins and Malik Edmead, who transferred to Albany. Devon Savage and Jaylen Stinson are headed to Merrimack next season.
Bramanti All-America East first team
Six-foot-5 UMaine first baseman Joey Bramanti, of North Andover, was named first team All-America East on Tuesday, leading conference in homers (15) and RBI (62).
The Scarlet Knights product saved his best for last in Orono, Me. as the grad student currently ranks first all-time at Maine with 1.32 RBI per game this season with 62 RBI in 47 games, and second all-time in America East.
Maine is the No. 1 seed in the America East Baseball championship currently being played in Orono. Maine, which got a first-round bye, plays at 11 a.m. today.
Dennehy was interviewed for BC opening
Former Merrimack head coach Mark Dennehy, currently the New Jersey Devils Chief Scout of amateur scouting after serving as head coach of the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, Binghamton Devils/Utica Comets, was apparently in the running for the Boston College hockey position left vacant after Jerry York’s retirement.
Dennehy, a native of Dorchester who still resides in Andover, was a captain for B.C. before joining the college coaching ranks.
The job eventually went to former B.C. assistant Greg Brown, who was a finalist alongside Providence head coach Nate Leaman, who ultimately decided to remain at Providence.
Lonborg in Newburyport
Red Sox legend Jim Lonborg, the 1967 Cy Young Award winner, will be coming to Newburyport on Sun., June 5 to sign autographs.
Lonborg will be at the monthly Sports Card Show at the Newburyport Elks at 25 Low Street.
Autographs cost $12 each with free inscriptions (five-word max).
Lonborg will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon. The show hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., which includes 40 dealer tables of sports cards, supplies, Pokeman cards and other memorabilia.
Admission is $2, free for children under 9. For more information send email to vandreoli@comcast.net or call 508-265-4440.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.