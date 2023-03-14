MASS. SHRINE LOCALS
The full rosters for the 45th annual Aleppo Shriners Massachusetts High School Football game have been released, and the North squad features a few star locals.
Eagle-Tribune All-Star tight end/defensive end Anesti Touma, who helped lead Methuen to the Division 1 semifinals, was chosen for the North squad.
Joining him on the North roster are a trio of Andover High standouts — three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back/linebacker Lincoln Beal, two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star offensive lineman Jason Osborne and receiver/kicker Andrew Wetterwald, who all led the Golden Warriors to the MVC Division 1 title.
A fourth Andover resident on the squad is St. John’s Prep pass rushing ace Mikey Nabbout, who helped the Eagles to the Division 1 title. As previously noted, North Andover lineman Finn Murphy and linebacker James Federico were also picked.
NH MAPLE SUGAR BOWL
The rosters for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl — an All-Star football game between New Hampshire and Vermont — have also been released, and a few local standouts will lead the Granite State into action.
Pelham’s three-time state champion offensive lineman/linebacker Derek Muise will bring his gritty 190-pound frame to the New Hampshire squad. He opened holes for a Pythons offense that averaged 48.8 points a game, and helped lead a defense that surrendered 11.0 points a game.
Also selected was Timberlane receiver/defensive back Trey Baker. He caught 15 passes for 151 yards and stood out on defense for the Owls, who advanced to the Division 1 semifinals. The final local selected was Salem tight end/linebacker Sam Jones.
The game will be played Aug. 5 at Castleton (Vt.) University. The opening kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m.
NH HOOPS ALL-STAR GAME
The New Hampshire boys and girls All-Star Seniors vs. Underclassmen basketball games were scheduled for Wednesday, and three of the teams have a very Pinkerton feel
In the girls game, Eagle-Tribune All-Star Liz Lavoie of Pinkerton will lead the underclassman squad, along with Pelham’s Jasmine Becotte. Astros point guard Sydney Gerossie was selected, but will miss the game due to injury.
On the boys side, Pinkerton twins Anthony Chinn and Tyrone Chinn will play for the senior squad, while Astros 1,000-point scorer Jackson Marshall will play for the underclassman team.
The games will be played at Epping High, with the girls at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.
