Tyler Nelson keys win
The German First Division pro basketball league is nearing the playoffs and former Central Catholic star Tyler Nelson is doing his darnedest, again, to make it happen for the Rostock Seawolves.
Nelson, who is second on the team in scoring at 14.7 points per game, hit two late 3-pointers to help Rostock inch closer to a playoff berth with 71-69 win over Chemnitz.
Nelson scored all 16 of his points in the second half, also earning a career-high four steals.
He is averaging 40% from beyond the 3-point arc and a team-leading 90.2% from the free throw line.
Last season he hit the 3-pointer to win a playoff finale and get Rostock into the top division for this year.
Masters 2024 pack from Lazarus House
Lazarus House in Lawrence has come up with a sweet fundraiser, offering a raffle prize that includes two tickets to attend Round 3 or 4 next year at The Masters in Augusta, Ga.
Lazarus House offers community, food, shelter, clothing, and advocacy services to those in need.
It includes VIP passes for a gourmet dinner, drinks, etc. and two nights lodging.
There are only 400 tickets that will be raffled, of which 200 have been sold thus far.
The winner will be drawn during Lazarus House Ministries Drive for Dignity Golf Tournament at Andover Country Club on June 26. Winner need not be present to win.
Employees of Lazarus House Ministries Inc. and members of their immediate family are not eligible to participate.
Go to https://lazarushouse.org/events to get a ticket or call 978-689-8575.
Gillespie all class
Former North Andover resident, dad, coach and referee, Walter Gillespie sadly passed away earlier this week after a battle with cancer.
Living in Salisbury, Gillespie coached his two children, John and Christine, in several sports. John was a track star at St. John’s Prep and Christine Gillespie Ostrosky is a North Andover High Hall of Famer in three sports, including softball, which she played at Colby College.
The Reading native took up refereeing basketball games when his kids graduated college, while he and his brother owned and operated American Claims Service, an insurance adjusting company.
I would see him at many area high school sporting events, as a fan.
Rest in peace, Walt!
Merrimack frosh catcher honored
Merrimack College baseball catcher Frankie Ferrentino was named the Northeast Conference (NEC) Rookie of the Week, as announced Tuesday by the conference.
The East Longmeadow native had seven hits in four games for Merrimack. He also had multiple hit games three times. Ferrentino had seven RBI’s and four doubles in the four contests. He also had a home run in the Warriors’ win over Bryant last Wednesday.
Ferrentino is currently batting .296, which ranks him third on the team. He has a team-high eight doubles and is tied for third on the team with two home runs.
Petrocelli signing in Methuen
Red Sox legend Rico Petrocelli will be signing autographs on April 23, at the VFW Hall #8349 in Methuen at 26 Rivers Street.
Rico will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon for $15 per autograph.
The show, which includes 40 dealer tables, runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. with sports memorabilia and other collectors’ items up for sale or trade.
For more info call Vic at 508-265-4440 or go to www.cardshows.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.