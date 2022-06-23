PRO HOCKEY UPDATE
With the National Hockey League about to close out its season, lets take a look at how some Eagle-Tribune area professional hockey players fared in 2021-22.
Former Pinkerton star Zach Sanford split his fifth NHL season between the Ottawa Senators (62 games) and the Winnipeg Jets (18 games.) He finished with nine goals and 12 assists.
North Andover’s Colin Blackwell split his fourth NHL season between the expansion Seattle Kraken (39 games) and Toronto Maple Leafs (19 games). He scored 10 goals and added 10 assists.
Goalie Joey Daccord, also of North Andover, appeared in five games with the Kraken (4.30 goals-against average). But his best work was with the American Hockey League’s Charlotte Checkers. He finished with a 2.28 goals-against average and won AHL Goalie of the Month for March (6-1-0, 1.55 GAA).
Haverhill’s Jordan Harris signed with the Montreal Canadiens after his senior season with Northeastern University. In 10 games with the Habs, the defenseman scored one goal.
North Andover’s Brian Pinho spent the winter with the AHL’s Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals). In 27 games, he had eight goals and nine assists.
Ex-Pinkerton great Paul Thomson returned for his 12th AHL season, this one with the Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders). In 42 games he tallied eight goals and 11 assists.
JD Dudek — who along with Sanford led Pinkerton to a state title — splint the winter between the ECHL’s Worcester Railers (Islanders) and Allen Americans (Kraken). In 43 games, he had six goals and 10 assists.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC BASEBALL CAMP
The “Summer at Central” Central Catholic baseball camp for grades 5-9 will run from June 27-30. You can register at Centralcatholic.net/summer. If you have any questions, email cgrange@centralcatholic.net
ANDOVER LEGION SHINES
Behind three hits and four RBIs for Jackson Brown, Andover rolled over Peabody 14-0 in American Legion action. PJ Reming also had three hits and scored three runs, Chase Lembo and Anthony Teberio each drove in two runs and Andover High freshman Chris Jaillet pitched six shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out nine.
MERRIMACK ADDS GOALIE
The Merrimack men’s hockey team has had added goaltender Steven Bacovsky for next season. Neutral Zone has Bacovsky as a three-star recruit. In 34 games for the OCN Blizzard of the MJHL this past season, Bacovsky posted a 3.30 GAA and .914 save percentage.
