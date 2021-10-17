Big Game alert
If you like good volleyball, as I do, check out the MVC matchup Friday (5:30 p.m.) at Haverhill as the once-beaten and defending league champion Hillies host once-beaten Billerica, which is the only team to defeat Haverhill this year. Perhaps Haverhill will need another strong effort from senior Alexsia DeOliveira, who got more playing time than usual in last week’s 3-1 win over previously undefeated North Andover.
700 wins!
Watertown field hockey coach Eileen Donahue reached an impressive milestone last week when she won her 700th game. She is the first in Massachusetts to reach that milestone and eighth nationally. Watertown, incidentally, plays host to North Andover Monday.
New Tufts coach
Speaking of 700 wins, Tufts baseball coach John Casey retired this year after winning 765 games. He is being replaced by Paul Svagdis, a 1993 Tufts grad who had been the head baseball coach at Azusa Pacific University.
Good riddance
Hard to believe that Kyrie Irving is willing to sit out with the Brooklyn Nets for refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccination, saying that he was “doing what’s best for me.” That pretty much sums up his philosophy.
Bryant, not Brandeis
Star Haverhill High golfer Aiden Azevedo is considering Bryant University in addition to Bentley, not Brandeis as incorrectly reported Sunday. Too many colleges in New England starting with a “B!”
Keogh still on fire
Timberlane girls soccer player Bella Keogh continues on a record pace for scoring goals. She enters the week with a whopping 32 goals, which is believed to already be a school record by nine (Rachel Morrier had 23). She is the top scorer in Division 1 in New Hampshire. Her sister Sophia has scored 12 goals.
Reilly keeps producing
Andover junior Emma Reilly is living up to her reputation as one of the top field hockey players in the state. Heading into the week, she has 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points for the 12-0-1 Warriors. Senior Olivia Beucler has 16 points and sophomore Casey Michael has 11, 10 of them via goals.
McAvoy’s contract
I’ve never been a fan of long-term contracts, but Charlie McAvoy’s eight-year deal ($76 million) that he signed last week with the Bruins makes sense. He is, after all, still only 23-years-old.
Contact Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.