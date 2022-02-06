CENTURY CLUB
Cushing Academy senior Mia Langlois of Windham joined the 100-point club Wednesday. It only took the Northeastern recruit 2.5 seasons and 79 games. She has 17 goals in 16 games this winter.
PIMENTEL DECIDES
Pingree School’s 6-3, 270-pound two-way lineman Joelin Pimentel of Lawrence has announced he’ll be continuing his football career at Colby College. He was All-Evergreen Conference in the fall.
OH, MERCYHURST!
Sophomore Nicolette Arnold is playing for Division 2 Mercyhurst (Pa.) The 5-10 Derry resident missed much of the season but is back and averaging 7.6 points on .577 shooting in 19.8 minutes a game.
TOPS IN TEWKSBURY
The Tewksbury Town Crier named a 28-player all-time Tewksbury High baseball team. It included D.J. Bettencourt of Salem (TMHS ‘03), who was Lowell Sun MVP and had over 100 career hits. The manager was Ron Drouin of Methuen, who won 243 games in 21 seasons.
CONWAY HEROICS
Even in the pros, it’s tough to contain Amanda Conway. The former Methuen High and Norwich great has appeared in 10 games for the Connecticut Whale of the Premier Hockey Federation. She has six goals and three assists.
REGGIE COACH
After five years at Lawrence High (14-56 record), John Delaney was named softball coach at Greater Lawrence. He’s replacing Eddie Araujo, who was head coach just one season. Delaney also coaches football and track at GLTS.
HOW SWEET IT IS
Junior guard Jaden Castillo from Lawrence High is averaging 7.1 points, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals for 11-8 Salem State. ... Add to the All-Name Team Masconomet Regional’s girls hockey coach Ryan Sugar.
ALL HALE, JEN
Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter Jen Hale has quite the resume: LSU cheerleading captain, homecoming queen, Miss LSU, and master’s degree from Northwestern University School of Journalism.
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
