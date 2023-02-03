Wise having big year
Former Central Catholic hockey star Jake Wise, who grew up in North Andover, is killing in his graduate year at Ohio State.
Not only is Wise the second-leading scorer, with 23 points (8 goals, 15 assists), but he’s also a captain on the No. 7 ranked team.
Wise transferred to the Buckeyes, now in his second year in Columbus, Ohio, after three seasons at Boston University where he had 3 goals and 14 assists over 50 games.
Last year, his first with Ohio State, he had 28 points.
Gobert: ‘Niang brings joy’
Philadelphia 76ers have reaped the benefit of Georges Niang’s shooting off the bench in this, his second season after spending four seasons with the Utah Jazz.
Niang is shooting 42.2 percent from 3-point territory, averaging 9.2 points and 2.4 rebounds. A former teammate of his in Utah, though, talked more about Niang’s personality aiding his teams.
“He’s just a great guy,” said Gobert of Niang to Yahoo Sports. “He brings a lot of joy in the locker room. He’s a competitor. He loves to win and I’ve seen him evolve. Especially, off the court and his off the court habits. He’s very involved and he works really hard and I’m glad to see him getting consistent minutes because that’s just a tribute to his work.”
Niang’s weekly podcast, The Big Niang Theory, has drawn rave reviews among pro basketball players and fans.
McQuaid signing in Methuen
Former Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid will be signing autographs in Methuen on Sun., March 5.
McQuaid, who played on the 2011 Stanley Cup champion Bruins will be at the Methuen VFW at 26 River St.
He will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon. Autographs cost $20. Inscriptions cost $5.
The card show, which will have 35 dealer tables of cards and sports memorabilia, will go from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
For more information contact Vic at 508-265-4440 or go to www.cardshows.net.
Penguin Plunge for Special Olympics
Special Olympics New Hampshire (SONH) is “back to the beach” for the first time since 2020 with the signature Penguin Plunge fundraising events.
Sat., Feb. 11 brings the 15th Annual High School Plunge to Hampton and Sunday marks the 24th consecutive year for the original Special Olympics New Hampshire Penguin Plunge.
Both events have taken place in the past two years virtually with a “Do-It-Yourself” model.
Plunging starts at noon each day on February 11th and 12th and spectators are welcome.
Most fundraising is done online, and people can register to plunge or make a donation here. Those making donations can donate to a specific plunger or group of plungers (called “flocks”) with an easy-to-use search function. All proceeds from the High School Plunge and the Penguin Plunge stay in the Granite State and are used to support the more than 3000 athletes served by SONH in every region of the state.
