DERRY’S BAKER EARNS BIG-10 HONOR
Derry’s Geo Baker, who recently finished up his amazing hoop career at Rutgers University, made history recently.
The former Pinkerton Academy state finalist and Proctor Academy grad became the first mens basketball player in Rutgers history to be award the Big Ten Medal of Honor.
This year marks the 108th anniversary of the Big Ten Medal of Honor, awarded annually to one male and one female student-athlete from the graduating class of each member institution who have demonstrated excellence on and off the field throughout their college career. The conference’s most exclusive award was the first of its kind in intercollegiate athletics to recognize academic and athletic excellence.
“I am so proud of Geo Baker for being the Rutgers recipient of the Big Ten Medal of Honor,” said Rutgers men’s basketball head coach Steve Pikiell on the school’s Website. “Geo has been an exemplary ambassador for our program on and off the court and it couldn’t have been given to a better person. I am truly grateful to have coached Geo for the past five seasons at Rutgers and he has a bright future in whatever he decides to pursue in his career after college basketball. Geo will forever be a part of the Rutgers basketball family.”
Baker averaged 12.0 points-per-game, 3.9 assists per game and shot 39.1 percent from the field as the Rutgers men’s basketball team collected the most wins since joining the Big Ten and posted its highest conference finish since the 1990-91 season.
ANDOVER’S LANDRY JUST MISSES
Eighty players teed it up at Winchester Country Club on Wednesday with only two spots in the United States Amateur up for grabs.
The 36-hole free-for-all was just that, coming down to the wire – as expected.
When the dust settled a pair of locals just missed in their bid.
Andover’ Alex Landry, a recent Saint John’s Prep grad, gave it the best run, carding a two-under par round of 69 in the second 18 of the day. His 36-hole total of 76-69 – 145 (+3) placed Landry in fourth, just missing out.
Haverhill’s Nick Maccario (71-75 – 146) tied for fifth place overall. Haverhill’s Aiden Azevedo, a recent HHS grad, tied for ninth at 77-72 – 149.
NECC ANNOUNCING DATES SOON
It may be mid-summer but the Northern Essex Community College athletic department is heavy into preparation for the fall.
Schedules for the upcoming cross country season will be announced on July 13. Mens soccer will be announced on July 20, and the schedule for womens volleyball will be out on July 27.
Anyone interested in competing for the teams in the fall should contact the school’s athletic department.
ANDOVER LEGION STILL PERFECT
Andover Legion Post 8 moved to 8-0 with a 9-6 win over Lowell on Wednesday night.
Louis Cespedes went the distance, allowing six hits with seven strikeouts. Now 4-0 on the summer, he didn’t walk a batter.
Post 8 shared the offensive load as Jackson Brown, Anthony Tiberio and Evan Brenner all had two hits and a pair of RBIs. PJ Reming also had a pair of base hits.
