NICKY’S BACK!
Apparently, his injured hand is healed and pro boxing prospect Nicolas Tejada of Haverhill will waste no time getting back in the ring and getting busy.
Recently, Tejada was signed to fight on a pretty big local card, coming up March 16 at Agganis Arena in Boston.
The 3-0 pro will battle 1-0 William Frank Harrington, an active United States Marine who trains out of San Diego, Calif.
The bout will be on the undercard of a fight night headlined by Callum Walsh (5-0) taking on 10-1 Leonardo di Stefano Ruiz in a 10-round junior middleweight collision.
Walsh is a well-backed prospect, fighting out of Freddie Roach’s gym and managed by Dana White, the president of UFC.
If all goes well and as planned, Haverhill’s Tejada plans to remain busy, coming right back to fight on the April 21 Boston Pro Boxing card at the Castleton in Windham.
But first things first. A battle in Boston on the eve of Saint Patrick’s Day. Sounds like one heck of a night.
MCCARTHY TAKES OVER HAVERHILL SOFTBALL
A new era at Haverhill High begins this spring in softball where Hayley McCarthy takes over for Kara Melillo.
Hired at just 25 years old in 2015, Melillo went 77-66 in seven seasons (eight years) and qualified for the MIAA Division 1 State Tournament in all but one year (2018).
A Dracut High and Fitchburg State standout as a player, McCarthy started all four years in college in the infield, batting .316. The 2019 grad twice earned All-MASCAC status.
McCarthy, who works in the Haverhill schools as a behavioral specialist, coached the Hillie JV squad last year.
“Kara and I worked on improving the skills of our players. I have assisted her with running clinics during vacation as well as over the summer. I have gained a lot of knowledge coaching under Kara. I have big shoes to fill,” said McCarthy.
“It’s an exciting opportunity to coach a great group of talented young women. The most exciting part of taking over is seeing the team develop and grow each practice and game. It is also important to have the team work together. It is all about the student-athletes and having their experience be the best it can be during the season.”
McCarthy will start with a major chore of replacing starting pitcher Livvy DeCicco (Mitchell College).
“I think the future of the program is extremely bright. We have returning players who are very talented. Jamie Pearl is our captain and she is a fantastic leader, both on and off the field,” she said.
“I would like to continue to build the program to not only be about athletics, but also about the community. Having the girls be role models to the younger softball players in Haverhill and giving back.”
BCA 8TH GRADER JOINS RIVALS
Lawrence’s Reece Ayala, an eighth-grader at Bradford Christian Academy, has earned a spot on Mass. Rivals Adidas 3SSB 15U team for the upcoming AAU season.
A smooth 6-foot-3 lefty guard, Ayala is a highly regarded prospect, now inserted into the storied Rivals pipeline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.