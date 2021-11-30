HAPPY BIRTHDAYS
Happy birthday wishes to Whittier AD Kevin Bradley (61 Friday), Andover field hockey's Liv Beucler (Monday), Haverhill soccer's Maci Gould (18 Tuesday), Methuen softball's Ilene Rickard (16 Tuesday), Timberlane football's Dominic Pallaria (Tuesday) and Lawrence AD Brendan Neilon (51 Tuesday).
COACH A. HONORS
Central Catholic's Chuck Adamopoulos was named Association of New England Football Officials Mark T. Crehan Coach of the Year. He was honored at the recent banquet in Malden.
THE BIG 3
Andover's Abby Miller, North Andover's Summer Gordon and Pentucket's Lana Mickelson played for the North squad at the Mass. Best of 60 Senior All-Star field hockey game on Nov. 21.
BASKETBALL LIFER
Longtime college and NBA coach P.J. Carlesimo, 72, will be in the game a while longer. He has a son, Casey, a sophomore guard at Seattle Prep in Washington, and another, Kyle, a post-grad playing at St. Thomas More in Connecticut.
CENTRAL DUO
Senior goalie Alexis DeMattia of Methuen will be joining the Endicott College field hockey program. There she will join her former Central Catholic teammate Grace Gervais.
DOUBLE WINNER
In the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy opener, freshman Kara Davidson of Methuen starred. She won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:06.18 and the 200 butterfly in 2:20.88.
PROUD GRANDPA
Longtime Central Catholic announcer Ray Pilat and his grandson, Harrison Chase of Methuen, broadcast their 19th Methuen Santa Parade. Chase, a Merrimack College student/sports radio host, started awfully young.
TURNOVER FACTORY
Holy Cross men's basketball had a historically ugly 1-to-21 assists-to-turnover ratio in its loss to Air Force. Crusader head coach Brett Nelson has to be concerned after that one.
PRONOUNS
Never seen this before, many of the Colby-Sawyer (N.H.) College men's and women's basketball players list their pronouns (e.g. he/him) on the team roster on the website.
