MAT MATTERS
So, while New Hampshire state titles in wrestling are officially settled on Saturdays in February, the next couple Wednesdays are pretty intriguing for the unbeaten Salem High wrestlers.
First, this week the Blue Devils head to Bedford for a 7 p.m. dual with the Bulldogs — weather permitting.
Bedford ended Timberlane’s streak of Granite State duals last week, with a 38-37 win. Now, it’s time for Salem to make its case as best in New Hampshire.
Then, next Wednesday, Salem will host the aforementioned Owls in what should be another monster collision.
STAY INFORMED COACH
Sometimes, father knows last.
As expected on Monday, Andover’s EJ Perry IV was re-signed to a futures contract for next season with the Jacksonville Jaguars after spending this year on coach Doug Pederson’s practice squad.
How did his dad, Andover High football coach EJ Perry III, find out about the deal?
“My wife got a call. I found out on Twitter … Today!” said the proud dad.
THOUGHTS ON O’BRIEN, MAC
So, just to weigh-in quickly on Bill O’Brien’s return to Foxborough as Patriots offensive coordinator.
He’s as solid as they come, good guy and a darn good offensive mind. It should be a major step up for the Patriots.
However, I wonder what this move does with the incumbent starting QB Mac Jones.
Jones reportedly “taught” O’Brien the offense at Alabama back in the day, for whatever that is worth.
We are coming off a season in which Jones no was not so subtle in his criticism of the last play-caller Matt Patricia. The QB showed little respect for his coach. You wonder if things get a little bit rocky how he feels about O’Brien, a guy he “taught” being his boss.
O’Brien is a pro with a track record, unlike Patricia. He’ll be just fine. The whole key is how Jones accepts the coaching.
It’s definitely worth watching.
One other note on the Patriots and O’Brien. You wonder if this might have effect on the coaching career of former Andover High and UNH great John Perry.
Perry, who just signed on as the offensive coordinator at Lamar University in Texas after a year as an offensive assistant at Rutgers, was a tight ends and receivers coach for O’Brien with the Houston Texans.
SHRINERS’ FOOTBALL WATCH
Had a second to stop and chat with Gavin Monagle, the Masconomet Regional head coach who is heading up the North squad in the annual Shriners Football game.
Monagle reports the roster is deep in the selection process with 75 nominees from the North, and our region should again be well-represented.
