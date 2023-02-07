PICKLES OFF TO ST. A’S
The Methuen High-to-Saint Anselm athletic pipeline continues to flow strong.
Recently, girls soccer standout Hailee Pickles signed her national letter of intent to play for the Hawks. She’ll, of course, be joined at St. A’s by teammate Brooke Tardugno, who is playing softball there.
Pickles was a four-year starter and all-conference standout and captain. She leaves the Rangers as a two-time MVC champion
BLINDING ME WITH SCIENCE
You have to love it when the athletes flash their prowess in the classroom.
At the recent Methuen High science fair, Ranger Eagle-Tribune All-Star football standouts Drew Eason and Anesti Touma, plus lacrosse sharpshooter Joey Casarano, all took home awards.
GO TO CAMP WITH CARSON
Local basketball legend Carson Desrosiers will be directing his first summer hoop camp, the Wildcat Basketball Camp, in Windham, N.H.
Desrosiers was a two-time state champion at Central Catholic, who went on to play at Wake Forest and then win a Big East championship at Providence before turning pro.
The camp will be held at the Golden Brook School and Windham Middle School June 26-29 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
SHOWDOWN SWITCH
Quick note here on the MVC/DCL girls hockey scene. The showdown originally scheduled for Wednesday night between Methuen/Tewksbury and HPNA has been moved.
The Red Rangers will now host HPNA on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Methuen High School rink.
Each team is hovering in the top 15 in the MIAA’s Division 1 state power rankings, so it should be a good one.
POWER PLAYERS
As Commonwealth Classic Christmas Tournament director Rick Gorman (@fennisdembostruth) noted on Twitter, if the season ended Tuesday, 10 of the 11 boys hoop teams in the Merrimack Valley Conference would have qualified for the MIAA tournament according to the most recent power rankings.
Is there a more balanced/better boys basketball conference in the state? That will ultimately be determined later this month and into March -- hopefully.
But currently in Division 1, Lawrence (1), Central (3), North Andover (7), Andover (11) and Lowell (14) would all host home games in the Round of 32.
Methuen (22), Haverhill (30) and Chelmsford (31) all are right there.
In Division 2, Tewksbury is 27 and Billerica is 29.
SUPER BOWL NUGGET
My favorite note of the week so far on Super Bowl LVII?
This one comes from ESPN’s NFL Insider Field Yates, who noted:
The Chiefs and the Eagles both:
Are 16-3 overall and were the No. 1 seed in the conference;
Scored 546 points so far;
Feature six All-Pros, including the QBs and a Kelce brother.
Now, that’s what I call an even matchup. In case you were wondering, a wager on the game going to overtime is currently +1100 on Draft Kings.
