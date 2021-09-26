Chooljian celebration
The long awaited, multi-delayed celebration of Timberlane wrestling coach Barry Chooljian is on again and this should be the final time.
The event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 5-9 p.m. at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased until Nov. 8 through Venmo (@Sue-Kappler) or by sending a check payable to TRHS Wrestling Boosters to Sue Kappler, 35 Riverbend Dr., Sandown, N.H., 03873. Chooljian retired after 34 years with a state record 613-52-5 record and a record 10 New England titles.
Tackling hunger
The Timberlane football and cheer captains participated in the WMUR NH TACKLES HUNGER program. They shopped for and purchased just over $500 worth of food for the TRHS Food Bank. While they are not able to collect canned goods this year at the home games, they are asking the community to help by donating to the online link. The donations will be split between three local food banks within the Timberlane community. Donate by going to https://nhfoodbank.org/nh-tackles-hunger/ and typing Timberlane in the required comment box.
Defending for Bentley
The Bentley University field hockey team, off to a 3-2 start, has a strong defense and North Andover’s Meghan Morin, a senior starter, is a big reason why. She is one of several local players on the team. Others include freshman Eliza Taylor from Pinkerton, freshman Libby Harrison from North Andover and freshman Meagan Hayes of Salem, N.H.
Theosmy on defense
The Mass. Maritime football team is relying on its defense this year and one of its key players is Lawrence’s Stevenson Theosmy, a senior defensive back. As Mass. Maritime split its first two games, winning its opener 14-6, Theosmy had four solo tackles and four assists. Whittier Tech grad Josh Rousseau is a reserve lineman for the Bucs.
16-game win streak
In case you haven’t noticed, the Haverhill High girls volleyball team is on quite a roll. The Hillies were the MVC champs of the Fall 2 season with an 11-0 record and, despite a major rebuild, bring a 5-0 record into today’s matchup against Tewksbury. Four of the five wins have been sweeps.
Fiato’s hat tricks
With scoring often at a minimum, it’s not easy to get a hat trick in field hockey, but Methuen senior Natalia Fiato got three goals in two straight games last week, against Dracut and Haverhill. She scored 11 goals for the Rangers last year.
Battle of Andovers
An intriguing MVC volleyball matchup will take place Friday at 5:30 p.m. when Andover hosts North Andover. Andover, which was winless in the Fall 2 season, seems rejuvenated behind junior Marissa Kobelski while North Andover, at 5-0, is off to its best start in years.
Commented
