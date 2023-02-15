MASCO LEGEND CASEY TO BE HONORED
Masconomet Regional High School is looking to celebrate a legend. and the folks there would like you to take part.
A major celebration is planned to honor recently retired coach Joe Casey’s legendary athletic coaching career at Masco of over 50 years.
“We hope many of his past athletes, friends and colleagues will be as anxious as we are, to have the opportunity to honor his legacy, and share how much their experiences with him have meant to them,” said Masco athletic administrator Jan Smallman. “Don’t miss out on this time to reconnect with great memories and friends!”
The event for Casey will be Saturday, April 29, at Ipswich Country Club.
Lunch will include soup, salad, sandwiches, and a cash bar. A gift for Joe is also included in the price of your ticket, which costs $50 per person.
If you are unable to attend, but you’d like to make a donation towards Joe’s gift, you can do so by sending a check made out to Joe Casey Retirement Fund to:
Masconomet Regional High School, C/O Jan Smallman, 20 Endicott Road, Boxford, MA 01921.
If you have questions, reach out to Jan Smallman at jsmallman@masconomet.org.
Casey is a member of the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame and was Eagle-Tribune cross country Coach of the Year in 2004.
MIAA SOFTBALL CLINIC ON TAP
The MIAA is hosting a free Softball Coaches’ EdCamp on Saturday, March 11, at 8:30 a.m. at the offices in Franklin.
The event is open to all MIAA softball coaches and assistants.
Information to be discussed will include team-building and drills discussions, MIAA tourney and rules updates, and both NFHS and USA Softball updates for 2023.
Registration is available at MIAA.net.
STRANGE BUT TRUE
Someone is going to need to explain why it was done. Perhaps, it goes under the “because we can” category.
But the next time I see coach Scott Dulin on the recruiting trail, I will make sure to ask why Fisher College faced off with Anna Maria College — on a baseball field in Northborough — on February 10.
Baseball, outdoors in Massachusetts in February, just cannot be considered a sound decision, even in these times of climate change.
I feel as bad for the parents as I do the players. I can’t believe there were any fans at the game, just to watch baseball.
Give it up for Anna Maria, a 24-8 winner. The winners did not commit an error in the — gulp — nine-inning affair.
Follow Hector Longo on Twitter: @mvcreature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.