Cicolini tabbed head coach at Fitchburg
Former Methuen High softball pitcher Carissa Cicolini was named the new head women’s softball coach at Fitchburg State University, announced on Monday.
A two-sport star athlete and captain at MHS, who was a pitcher for Jason Smith’s softball team and also excelled on the soccer field, Cicolini went on to play four years of softball at Eastern Nazarene College. As a pitcher and an infielder, she closed out her career throwing 205 innings on the mound, while striking out 123 batters. At the plate, she finished with a .232 average, including belting four home runs and 14 doubles. She was named to the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) First Team All-Conference honors her sophomore season, as well as a team captain for her junior and senior seasons.
Cicolini earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Child and Adolescent Psychology from Eastern Nazarene in 2016. She would go on to obtain a Master’s Degree in Sports Management and Athletic Administration from Southern New Hampshire University in 2022.
After her playing days ended, she spent many years as a softball instructor, served as an Assistant and Pitching Coach for the Dean College Bulldogs. While with the team, she was responsible for developing the team’s pitchers. In just one season, she was able to bring the team’s ERA down from 8.10 to 7.67. In her year with Dean, she coached two players who earned Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) All-Conference honors. Additionally, she spent time with the Concord Raiders Softball program as the Associate Head Coach for the past season.
Peters InductedCaitlin Peters, of Salem, New Hampshire, is one of two athletes who will be inducted into the Endicott College 25th annual Athletic Hall of Fame which will be held on Saturday, October 14 at 8:30 a.m. Often considered the best defensive player in women’s soccer program history, Peters (Class of 2013) has more than enough accolades to back up that claim.
Peters is the only student-athlete in the program to earn multiple CCC Defensive Player of the Year awards (2011-12) and All-Region Defensive Player of the Year honors (ECAC, 2012).
In total, Peters was a four-time All-CCC selection (3 first team, 1 second team) and a 10-time All-Region award winner (4 first team, 4 second team, 2 third team).
The 2012-13 Endicott Female Athlete of the Year honoree was just as successful in the classroom earning CoSIDA Academic All-District and CCC Academic All-Conference accolades during her senior season.
Peters, who doubled as Endicott’s NCAA Woman of the Year nominee in 2012-13, also won a CCC Championship (2009) and an ECAC Championship (2012) as a Gull.
As a team, Endicott went 60-25-7 overall (.690), 36-7-3 in conference (.815), and made one NCAA Tournament appearance (2009).
Bruins announce training camp dates
The Boston Bruins recently announced that training camp will open on Wednesday, September 21 at the Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton. Practices will be held for three days before the team travels to Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center to take on the Flyers in an exhibition game, starting at 7 p.m.
The regular season will open on Wednesday, October 11 at home against the Chicago Blackhawks, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
