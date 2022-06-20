DOYLE DEBUT A DANDY
Just eight days after he pitched Pinkerton Academy to the Division I state baseball title, Liam Doyle was right back at it, and the lone superlative to use about it would be … Wow!
Doyle took the mound on Sunday night for the Nashua Silver Knights of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, and it was phenomenal.
The Coastal Carolina-bound lefty picked up the win over the Pittsfield Suns, spinning five no-hit innings, walking three and striking out eight in the 5-0 victory.
“It was great competition, loved seeing it and look forward to pitching here all summer,” said Doyle in a team post-game interview.
The Silver Knights, who play at Historic Holman Stadium in Nashua, have now won five straight.
Nashua is going with a bit of a youth movement and it’s working as Andover’s Kyle Wolff (Middlesex School ’22) is holding down one of the power spots at first base.
The soon-to-be Boston College freshman is batting .326 with two homers and 11 RBIs. Andover’s Patrick McConnell, who will be a junior at Colby in the fall, is starting in the Silver Knights’ outfield and batting .222.
LEADING THE WAY
Sticking with the summer baseball circuit, Holy Cross junior Jake McElroy of North Andover currently leads the North Shore Navigators of the New England Collegiate Baseball League with a .289 average.
The outfielder has also walked seven times, carrying a .400 on-base percentage into this week’s action.
WHERE ARE YOU TRACK ATHLETES?
A quick scan of the New Hampshire Decathlon and Heptathlon results over the weekend yielded some startling news.
There were no athletes from our area track programs competing among the 102 girls and boys from all over the state involved.
Now, I know this is a tough weekend. First off, there are national events taking place. It’s also a family weekend with Father’s Day.
But the event in Nashua is a great one. The coaches run a first-class two days. It was just surprising to not see any area athletes involved.
CRUNCH TIME AT WINDHAM
If you're thinking about a pivotal time for an athletic program, you have to look at Windham High School.
Girls basketball coach Anne Haky stepped down just over a month ago, needing to tend to her family duties where she lives on the Seacoast.
Now this week, news broke that boys hoop coach Cole Etten is stepping down after one season to take an assistant's job at the college level. Etten, who replaced EJ Perry, went 9-9 in the regular season, with the Jags dropping their tourney opener against Portsmouth.
ELVIS NOT DONE YET
It was great to hear the news that the pro baseball career of Lawrence High product Elvis Peralta still lives on.
Peralta, a 26th round pick of the Oakland A’s in 2019, was released after spending much of the last couple months at extended spring training in Arizona.
The shortstop, now 25, was recently signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. He was immediately assigned to the Double-A Amarillo (Texas) Sod Poodles. A trip down to high-A Hillsboro was quick, and he’s now again back with Amarillo, seeing regular time in the middle of the infield.
He’s currently batting .207 over his time in the D-Backs system.
Peralta played three seasons in the Oakland organization, reaching up all the way to Triple-A Las Vegas.
FAR CORNER CLINICS SET
The Far Corner Golf Club’s Summer Junior Golf School series is set and signups are under way.
The clinics for boys and girls, ages 9-15, will be directed by Far Corner pro John O’Connor. They are slated for June 28-30, July 11-13 and July 18-20 from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
The fee is $200 per clinic and more info can be found at farcornergolf.com.
