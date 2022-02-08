ZINTER DECISION
Central Catholic's hotshot junior tight end/linebacker Preston Zinter is announcing his college decision live on @CBSSportsHQ at noon on Friday. A ton of bigtime schools have offered including Michigan (his brother Zak stars there), BC, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State.
BRONZE MEDAL
Simmons swimming junior tri-captain Meg Driscoll of Haverhill finished third in the GNAC championships 200-yard breaststroke in 2:30.96. Freshman Camelia Hannah from Hampstead also swims for the Sharks.
MACHADO RECORD
Saturday at the Cupid Challenge, senior penta-captain Luana Machado from Methuen ran on Tufts' 4x200 relay team which was clocked in a school record 1:45.06. The old record was 1:45.50 in 2014. Machado also placed fourth in the 500 meters in 1:39.05.
HARTY GAME SUNDAY
The Harty memorial hockey game is Sunday at noon at Haverhill Valley Forum with North Andover hosting Lowell. The admission is $5 and the entire gate will go to the Matthew Harty Scholarship fund. People can also Venmo contributions @mitoaction.
FUTURE WILDCAT
Jake Dunlap of Windham originally committed to UMass Amherst but announced on Dec. 27 he's headed to UNH. This season the 5-9 forward has 14 goals and 11 assists in 35 games with the Madison (Wisc.) Capitals of the USHL. His brother, Joe, has six goals and six assists this season for Ohio State.
FIGUEROA OUT
Former North Andover High star Christian Figueroa is out after 11 seasons as head men's soccer coach at UMass Lowell. His squad went 4-11-1 last fall. The River Hawks are currently interviewing candidates.
MENTAL CASE
Add to the All-Name Team Weber State's new head football coach Mickey Mental. Another All-Namer from the college football ranks is University of Oregon running back Sean Dollars.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can put a smile on someone's face, just do it.
