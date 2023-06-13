(Editor's note: Periodically we re-run our favorite sports stories from the past. Here we have a Bill Burt feature story on Dennis Drinkwater, who sits in the front row for Red Sox games. He tells Drinkwater's interesting side story on how he met Robert Redford. This story ran during the Red Sox playoffs in 2019.)
It was supposed to be a simple introduction at a VIP party in 2005 before the Salem State University Speaker Series.
It was one of the perks of being a sponsor, like Dennis Drinkwater was since 1982. He met the speaker, Robert Redford.
They talked about, of course, baseball, with Redford’s award-winning film, “The Natural,” leading the discussion. Before long, Drinkwater invited Redford to his “famous” seats in the front row for the Sox-Yankees game the next night.
“He insisted on being called ‘Bob,” recalled Drinkwater. “He said he always wanted to go a Red Sox-Yankee game, but no limos. So it was my wife (Jacqueline), my daughter (Nicole) and myself and we show up to pick up ‘Bob’ at the Federalist Hotel.”
To Drinkwater’s surprise, Redford walked out of the hotel doors alone.
“There was no entourage, just Robert Redford,” said Drinkwater.
“That’s the kind of guy he is. He didn’t want any pomp or circumstance. He just wanted to go to Red Sox-Yankees game at Fenway Park.”
When they got to the park, Redford was mesmerized, recalled Drinkwater, like everyone seems to be their first time there.
He wanted to walk around the park and see everything. So they visited the Monster Seats, the Green Monster, the “Carlton Fisk” foul pole, and of course the famous “red chair,” depicting Ted Williams mammoth home run and longest ball ever hit in the park at 502 feet.
“He signed the foul pole in left,” said Drinkwater.
“He wanted to meet Johnny Pesky and we got him down in the Red Sox (clubhouse area). It was great watching him have a great time here.”
Drinkwater learned that day that Redford wore No. 9 in “The Natural” because of his admiration for Ted Williams. He also learned that the foul ball home run, in the movie, was actually Redford swinging the bat.
“We ended up going out for dinner at the Capital Grille afterward with (Giants VP) Chris Mara there and we had a lot of wine that night,” recalled Drinkwater.
“When it was time to go back, we drove him to his hotel and he walked back into the hotel alone, with a lot of wine in him.”
About a few weeks later he got a nice “thank you” note from Redford, saying: “Dear Dennis, In gratitude for one of the highlights of my life. Thank you, your friends and we’ll be in touch soon, (signed) Bob Redford.”
“What a nice man he is,” said Drinkwater. “He really loves baseball. It was great to see.”
