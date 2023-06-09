100 METERS
Lauren Quarm, Methuen, 12.31; JJ Conteh, Andover, 12.39; Hannah Sippel, Pinkerton, 12.49; Eva Roberts, Pinkerton, 12.67; Sophia Riley, Haverhill, 12.91; Fareedah Adigun, Salem, 12.95; Leanny Ortiz-Blanco, Salem, 12.96; Samantha Tetreault, Pelham 12.96
200 METERS
Anya Neira, Central, 25.94; Lauren Quarm, Methuen, 26.27; Hannah Sippel, Pinkerton, 26.27; Mercedat Rayniah, Central, 26.44; Veralie Perrier, Central 26.64; Eva Roberts, Pinkerton, 26.68; Ashley Sheldon, Andover, 26.70; Hannah Smith, Windham, 26.78; JJ Conteh, Andover, 26.94
400 METERS
Veralie Perrier, Central, 58.06; Rayniah Mercedat, Central, 58.79; Laura Fennessy, Central, 59.44; Charlotte Beaudoin, Timberlane, 59.75; Isabella Sippel, Pinkerton, 60.65; Brenna Corcoran, Haverhill, 60.64; Sophia Riley, Haverhill, 60.73; Audrey Thoma, Andover, 61.49
800 METERS
Molly Kiley, Andover, 2:18.11; Brenna Corcoran, Haverhill 2:18.72; Laura Fennessy, Central, 2:19.13; Finleigh Simonds, Haverhill, 2:19.24; Lauren Downer, Haverhill, 2:20.34; Ericka Wojcik, North Andover 2:21.14; Courtney Courtemanche, Central, 2:22.1; Mia Giaimo, Andover, 2:22.19
MILE
Molly Kiley, Andover, 5:03.66; Finleigh Simonds, Haverhill, 5:09.73; Madeline Courtemanche, Central, 5:20.6; Claire DeMersseman, Andover, 5:28.29; Lauren Downer, Haverhill, 5:30.01; Cate Roche, North Andover, 5:32.9; Isabelle Groulx, Pinkerton, 5:33.66
1,600 METER
Lily Thomas, Salem, 5:25.29; Katherine Klinger, Windham, 5:28.44; Contessa Silva, Pinkerton, 5:28.92; Isabelle Groulx, Pinkerton, 5:29.02
2-MILE
Molly Kiley, Andover, 10:50.13; Madeline Courtemanche, Central, 11:12.93; Finleigh Simonds, Haverill, 11:44.77; Isabelle Groulx, Pinkerton, 11:49.67; Nicole Kroon, North Andover, 11:45.32; Hannah Shea, North Andover, 11:48.56; Courtney Guillet, Central, 11:51.8; Mary Lonergan, Andover, 11:58.8
3,200 METER
Contessa Silva, Pinkerton, 11:35.14; Isabelle Groulx, Pinkerton, 11:36.54; Althea LeBlanc, Pinkerton, 12:45.54
100-METER HURDLES
Jordan Wheaton, Pinkerton, 14.38; Ashley Sheldon, Andover, 15.15; Janessa Duren, Central, 15.54; Casey Goland, North Andover, 15.84; Hilma Ortega, North Andover, 16.09; Reese Niolosi, Pelham, 16.11; Sophia Silletti, North Andover, 16.17; Abigail Dick, Central, 16.34
300-METER HURDLES
Jordan Wheaton, Pinkerton, 45.77; Chloe Crear, Pelham, 48.33; Charlotte Beaudoin, Timberlane, 48.46; Reese Nicolosi, Pelham, 48.70
400-METER HURDLES
Janessa Duren, Central, 67.13; Michaela Buckley, Andover, 68.03; Olivia Siwicki, North Andover, 68.61; Sydney Demers, Central, 72.68; Alyssa Furtado, Central, 73.24; Jaheidy Ortiz, Gr. Lawrence 73.79
LONG JUMP
Veralie Perrier, Central, 17-11.5; Casey Goland, North Andover, 17-9.5; Lindsay Neyman, North Andover, 17-2; Maddie Robertson, Andover, 17-1.25
HIGH JUMP
Macy Daigle, Central, 5-7; Ashley Sheldon, Andover 5-6; Jordan Wheaton, Pinkerton, 5-4; Nadine Abdat, North Andover 5-2; Adrie Waldinger, Andover, 5-0; Juliana Yankowsky, North Andover 5-0
TRIPLE JUMP
Anya Neira, Central, 37-8.25; Ashley Sheldon, Andover, 37-2; Maddy Robertson, Andover, 35-10; Nadine Abdat, North Andover, 35-7; Macy Daigle, Central, 35-1.5; Lindsay Neyman, North Andover, 35-0
POLE VAULT
Lily Brown, Andover, 11-0; Veralie Perrier, Central, 11-0; Gabby Bresnick, Andover, 10-6; Sophia Hutchins, Andover 10-0; Alexandra Shea, North Andover, 10-0; Drew Perry, North Andover 9-6
SHOT PUT
Maddy Goncalves, Haverhill, 37-10.5; Bella Colizzi, Salem, 37-5; Makenna Dube, North Andover 37-0; Briana Danis, Pinkerton, 35-8.5; Elif Altunkilic, North Andover 35-7.25; Siena DiSalvo, North Andover, 34-6; Abigail Ahlers, Salem, 34-2
DISCUS
Briana Danis, Pinkerton, 138-11; Kathleen Yates, Andover 116-5; McKenna Dube, North Andover, 113-7; Siena DiSalvo, 111-7; Lizzie Welch, Central, 107-11
JAVELIN
Franchesca Thurston, Central, 113-1, Lauren Sanchez, Central, 107-3; Kelly Wright, Windham, 107-9; Kathleen Yates, Andover, 106-1; Kayla Franks, Pinkerton, 105-7; Elif Altunkilic, North Andover 97-3; Kate Finn, North Andover, 96-8
4x100 RELAY
Pinkerton 48.92; Andover 49.89; North Andover 50.78; Central Catholic 50.94; Methuen 51.27; Haverhill 51.38
4x400 RELAY
Central Catholic 4:04.50; Haverhill 4:06.60; Pinkerton 4:08.48; Andover 4:12.2; Salem, 4:18.53; Timberlane 4:23.52
4x800 RELAY
Andover 9:32.64; Haverhill 9:57.93; Pinkerton 10:06.33; Central Catholic 10:23.81; North Andover 10:34.30; Methuen 10:37.41
HONOR ROLL
The Track Honor Roll is compiled by David Willis. E-mail all corrections to him at dwillis@eagletribune.com.
