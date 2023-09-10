SPRINGFIELD – It’s a weekend that John Sexton and his Central Catholic Raiders would like to forget.
It started on Friday night, when Central took a nearly three-hour bus ride to Springfield, only to wait two hours and 45 minutes throughout a rain, thunder and lightning delay. Once play started at 8:45 p.m., it lasted just three plays before the lightning came back, forcing officials to postpone the game. The Raiders then took that dreadful three hour bus ride home.
On Sunday morning, they went back for that three hour trip and resumed the game, only to see Springfield Central come away with an impressive 44-26 victory at Berte Field.
And oh yeah, Central’s starting quarterback Blake Hebert — a junior who has already committed to play at Clemson University — went down with an ankle injury (didn’t appear to be serious) midway through the third quarter.
The Raiders limped off the field, and boarded the bus for that three hour trip back to the Lawrence campus with a crooked number in the right hand column.
“They are a very good team,” said Sexton, who was making his football head coaching debut after being an assistant for the past two decades-plus. “They are explosive and a well-coached team, like normal. I didn’t think we played particularly well on either side of the ball. and when you come out and play a good team and make a lot of mistakes, this is what happens.”
New Golden Eagles starting quarterback Jareth Staine had a monster game. He completed 22-of-29 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns, two to Mattias Barbour and two to Dwayne Early.
“Part of (Springfield Central’s success in the passing game) is they have good players and their kid made some nice throws, and the other part of it is we have to play better defense,” said Sexton. “We have to play better on offense and we have to play better on defense and on special teams, too. We have to do a better job coaching and playing across the board.”
The Golden Eagles took a commanding 14-0 lead with 4:44 left in the first. Slowly, Central’s offense started to get going, led by an inside counter run by Drew O’Keefe, which went for 35 yards. Nine plays later, Herbert scored on a 1-yard QB keeper and O’Keefe’s PAT cut the lead in half at 14-7, coming just 52 seconds into the second quarter.
Almost four minutes later, the Raiders got the ball back, but on third-and-ten from the Central 19, Hebert went deep and the pass was picked off. That led to a 13-yard TD catch by Early to extend the lead to 22-7.
Central answered back with an 11-play, 71-yard scoring drive, capped off by a beautiful 28-yard run by Hebert on third-and-11 play to conclude the half. That cut the deficit back to a one possession game at 22-14.
“I thought we made a couple of plays. We popped a counter and the run right before the half by Blake was a gutsy run. Then we had a few chances in the third quarter and we didn’t really capitalize on. We didn’t play sharp for long stretches of the game and you can’t do that against a very good team,” said Sexton.
Still trailing by eight and having the ball on the Springfield 46, Sexton went for it on fourth-and-one. But the play was stuffed at the line of scrimmage for a turnover on downs, and Hebert came up lame with an injured ankle.
The Golden Eagles took advantage of that as Barbour scored on a 30-yard pass from Staine. Central countered as backup quarterback Matthew Getchell connected on a short lofty pass to receiver Max Frediani, who leaped over his defender for the ball and raced down the right sideline for the 63-yard touchdown, cutting the score to 30-20 with 1:09 left in the third.
But Springfield Central converted on its next drive to all but ice the game.
“We did have chances (to score). I think we left a lot of plays on the field. (We were) just not crisp today. That’s on me and I have to do a better job coaching. We have to clean it up as we have another good opponent next week,” said Sexton.
Central will travel to face St. John’s Prep on Saturday with a 1:30 kickoff time.
Springfield Central 44, Central Catholic 26
Central Catholic (0-1) 0 14 6 6 -26
Springfield Central (1-0) 14 8 8 14 -44
SC: Mattias Barbour 14 pass from Jareth Staine (Jaycion Cox rush)
SC: Dwayne Early 25 pass from Staine (rush failed)
CC: Blake Hebert 1 run (Drew O’Keefe kick)
SP: Early 3 pass from Staine (Preston Longo kick)
CC: Hebert 28 run (O’Keefe kick)
SP: Barbour 30 pass from Staine (Longo rush)
CC: Max Frediani 63 pass from Matthew Getchell (pass failed)
SP: Longo 15 run (Cox rush)
SP: Nate Jackson 19 run (rush failed)
CC: Mason Bachry 2 run (pass failed)
Passing: Central, Matthew Getchell 3-for-6, 75 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; Blake Hebert 8-for-18, 34 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; Springfield, Jareth Staine 22-for-29, 256 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs.
Rushing: Central, Blake Hebert 15-60, 2 TDs; Drew O’Keefe 9-60; Mason Bachry 6-26; Matthew Getchell 2-5; Jaxon Pereira 1 – (-2); Armari Mills 2 – (-3); Springfield, Nate Jackson 7-59, 1 TD; Preston Longo 8-42, 1 TD; Jaycion Cox 5-7; Mattias Barbour 2-5; Jareth Staine 2-1; Jayvelis Algarin 1-1.
Receiving: Central, Max Frediani 4-83, 1 TD; Drew O’Keefe 2-11; Drew Aslup 2-9; Armari Mills 1-5; Connor Grella 2-3; Springfield, Dwayne Early 5-97, 2 TDs; Mattias Barbour 6-74, 2 TDs; Aiden Pena 4-40; Preston Longo 1-19; Davien Morales 2-14; Cameron Walters 1-8; Jaycion Cox 2-2; Josiah Monday 1-2.
