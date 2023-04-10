The New Hampshire high school season opened in full scale. The Merrimack Valley cranked it up in earnest, and spring sports were in the air on Monday around the region.
Here’s a quick look at some Monday highlights.
After going winless in 2022, the Lawrence High boys tennis team beat Lowell and picked up their first win of the season, grinding out a couple tough three-setters in singles by Arturo Loayza and Harlan Tonn.
The defending state champ Pinkerton Astros picked up right where they left off on the baseball diamond last June, knocking off Alvirne, 11-0. Brendan Horne and Jackson Marshall each homered for the winners, who benefited from five Alvirne errors. Garrett Hammer got the start and earned the win on the mound.
Coming off a run to the Division 1 state final four last June, the Methuen High softballers opened with a sharp, 4-1, non-league win over Westford Academy.
Junior Kiele Coleman went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI, junior Ariana Baez was 2 for 2 with a run, while sophomore Ella Hayes had a huge RBI double in her first varsity start at catcher.
Junior Mackenzie Yirrell got the win, allowing only 3 hits and a run, while striking out 3.
In another Valley softball flex, Central Catholic drilled Peabody, a potential power in Division 1, 16-2. Liv Boucher and Katie Fox each belted homers for the Raiders.
North Andover’s volleyball team continued its strong early-season work, dropping Methuen in a marathon five-setter, 3-2.
Gyan Mistry and Kyler Shea combined for 41 kills for the 5-1 Knights.
Also in volleyball, Ericson Lopez, Anthony Rubim and Raidel Perez all had big performances for the Greater Lawrence Tech Reggies, who moved to 2-1 with a 3-2 win over Whittier Tech.
Here’s the rest of Monday’s area scoreboard:
Baseball
Lynnfield 12, Haverhill 5
Shrewsbury 1, Andover 0
Triton 12, Greater Lawrence Tech 1
Exeter 9, Timberlane 0
Concord 9, Windham 2
Softball
Alvirne 4, Pinkerton 1
Exeter 15, Timberlane 5
Concord 12, Windham 3
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane 18, Nashua North 3
Girls Lacrosse
Portsmouth 18, Pinkerton 5
Windham 15, Alvirne 0
Winnacunnet 12, Timberlane 4
Boys Tennis
Bedford 5, North Andover 0
Haverhill 4, Methuen 1
Central 4, Pentucket 1
Dover 6, Pinkerton 3
Girls Tennis
North Andover 4, Chelmsford 1
Andover 5, Central 0
Windham 9, Pembroke 0
Dover 9, Pinkerton 0
Boys Volleyball
Timberlane 3, Pinkerton 0
Andover 3, Central 0
Lowell 3, Haverhill 0
