MEREDITH GAGNON-DUBE
AGE: 33
HOMETOWN: Salem, N.H.
OCCUPATION: Admissions Counselor
How did you get into running in the first place?:
I started running my senior year of college. At the time, I had no intention of completing a race, but just was amazed that I could add 5 more minutes at a time, to help increase my total time. Soon adding five minutes, became ten. I was soon up to many miles without even trying. I ran my first 5k the summer of graduating college, which then gave me the kickstart to keep logging the miles.
What are you goals for running?
My husband, James, and I would like to complete a half marathon or full marathon in each state of the U.S. We have completed 11 states so far! Boston will be my first Abbott race, so who knows, maybe I will be chasing the star as well.
What has training been like:
This is my first spring marathon, and it truly has been trying. I know many people say spring marathons are hard, but dang, was not expecting to be thrown this many curves balls. Having gone through; Covid, constantly tight glutes and hamstrings, snow/ice and much more- it certainly was not perfect training grounds. I felt like I was always constantly battling something. It truly tests your mental capability.
The toughest part was letting go of expectations. As many people know, Boston is this amazing race that, myself included, feel so honored to be a part of. As being a charity runner, I let the fundraising pressure, time limits and much more get to me.
Who doesn’t want to perform at their best, especially at Boston? I am a back-of-the-pack runner and signed up to help an amazing charity who works with youth. Letting go of all standards and to know that I am doing this for the youth, is what is fueling my fire.
Tell me about the charity and your connection:
The charity that I am running for is SquashBusters, the first urban squash program of its kind, has grown from humble beginnings on borrowed squash courts in Boston to a three city, 400-student program. They are a model for the urban squash movement, which now includes 22 domestic and international programs and serves 3000 students annually.
SquashBusters’ curriculum is designed to move the students through a seven-year program of personal, physical, and academic maturation so they are ready to succeed in college and beyond.
Through SquashBusters, the students have access to tutoring and test prep and benefit from intensive homework support – a critical need for our students who often come from homes where parents work around the clock to put food on the table.
Throughout the year, students engage in community service, compete in squash matches and tournaments, visit college campuses, and participate in external and internal summer programs that expand their horizons. As a result, students are connected to an incredibly vast range of educational and personal opportunities and develop relationships with peers, staff, and volunteers that last far beyond the program’s formal end.
Program wide, 98% of SquashBusters graduates have enrolled in college, and all have been able to do so affordably. Within six years, almost 70% graduate with a degree.
How can people donate?:
A QR Code is attached people can use to donate. Or, people can use this link to donate:
https://www.givengain.com/ap/meredith-gagnon-dube-raising-funds-for-squashbusters/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.