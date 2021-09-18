DANVERS -- This was a statement game, not just a win for St. John's Prep but total domination from start to finish led by senior Jack Perry, who had six touchdown passes, three to captain Jackson Delaney, captain James Guy, who rushed for 115 yards, and stellar defense. The result was a 49-14 beat down of a Central Catholic team that had put up 67 points a week ago.
"There was a lot of talk about them and a ton of hype," said Prep coach Brian St. Pierre, his Eagles now 2-0. "Everybody was talking about the other team, and we love that. Our kids work hard all summer and winter in the weight room. It's a blue collar bunch, and that hard work pays off. Our kids are very physical, and Central Catholic doesn't see teams like us in the Merrimack Valley."
St. Pierre has a bit of New England Patriot coach Bill Belichick in him, and he doesn't mind at all being the underdog; in fact he thrives on it. The buzz all week was about Raider senior quarterback Ayden Pereira, who had 10 touchdowns last week against Springfield Central. But that didn't faze St. Pierre because he has a terrific QB in senior Jack Perry, who has improved in leaps and bounds.
Perry threw for 261 yards with a half dozen TD tosses all in the first half. Delaney had three and set up the last score by hauling in a 39-yard pass from Perry to the Central Catholic 2-yard line before going out of bounds to set up Ryan Grenier's run to pay dirt.
"I heard all about their quarterback, but I wasn't worried," said Perry, who has now thrown for over 200 yards in both games this season. "The guys in my locker room want to play and were ready to go. I expected this to happen because Jackson is one of the best if not the best receiver in the state. I've got one of the best groups with Delaney, Jesse Ofurie (2 touchdown receptions), and Stephon Patrick (1 TD). They all know how to get open and make some great catches."
Everything went right for the Eagles in the first half while just about nothing worked for the visitors. St. John's worked hard all week in practice to get ready for Pereira, and knew they had to prevent him from scrambling and throwing on the run. Outside linebacker Charlie Stark and defensive end Mason McSweeney put the pressure on Pereira with both sacking him twice, and the Raiders couldn't mount much offense all afternoon.
Perry found Ofurie for a 23-yard touchdown reception, and Lucas Verrier booted the first of seven PAT's. Three plays later Verrier intercepted Pereira, and Perry fired a 47-yard strike to Patrick, 14-0. Central Catholic answered with their lone bright spot of the half when Kolten Williams returned the kick 89-yards to put his team on the board.
That was all the offense the Raiders could muster until the fourth quarter when they added a late touchdown run.
Central Catholic only had 66 yards total offense in the first half while St. John's Prep put up 321. The home team was able to capitalize on every miscue to keep adding points.
St. John's Prep 49, Central Catholic 14
Central Catholic (1-1): 0 7 0 7 — 14
St. John's Prep (2-0): 21 21 7 0 — 49
Scoring Plays
SJP — Jesse Ofurie 23 pass from Jack Perry (Lucas Verrier kick)
SJP — Stephon Patrick 47 pass form Perry (Verrier kick)
CC — Kolten Williams 89 kickoff return (Mike Ryan kick)
SJP — Jackson Delaney 36 pass from Perry (Verrier kick)
SJP — Delaney 30 pass from Perry (Verrier kick)
SJP — Ofurie 14 pass from Perry (Verrier kick)
SJP — Delaney 16 pass from Perry (Verrier kick)
SJP — Ryan Grenier 2 run (Verrier kick)
CC — Ayden Pereira 2 run (Ryan kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Central Catholic — Ayden Pereira 12-63; Mattias Latham 5-(-1); Natel Achuo 1-6; Justice McGrail 1-3; Markys Bridgewater 1-3 St. John's Prep — James Guy 16-115; Carson Browne 6-43; Stephon Patrick 1-9; Charlie Wilmot 1-5; Victor Harrington 1-0
PASSING: Central Catholic — Ayden Pereira 9-19-59-0-1 St. John's Prep — Jack Perry 14-20-261-6-0; Victor Harrington 1-1-9-0-0
RECEIVING: Central Catholic — Jeffrey Goguen 1-17; Ty Mattias Latham 4-15; Cannistraro 1-13; Justice McGrail 2-9; Shad Hinga 1-5; St. John's Prep — Jackson Delaney 5-133; Stephon Patrick 3-71; Jesse Ofurie 5-50; Charlie Wilmot 1-9; Santiago Quiceno 1-7
