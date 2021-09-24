DANVERS -- It was Senior Night at Cronin Stadium and after honoring 31 seniors it was time for St. John's Prep to get to work. The Eagles took charge right from the start, scoring on five of their first six possessions to build up a commanding 35-6 halftime lead over Haverhill and went on to win, 42-6.
"This was men amongst boys," said Haverhill coach Tim O'Connor. "We're very, very young, but no excuses. Mentally and physically we have to get tougher, and the execution has to be better. We were a bit limited with four starters missing, but hopefully we'll get them back on Monday and start to put the pieces together."
The Hillies have lost their first three games of the season, and were no match for the sharp execution of the Eagles, who shot out to a 14-0 lead in the opening quarter led by quarterback Jack Perry, who was in for the first four series before giving way to Victor Harrington. Perry was 4-4 for 67 yards with a TD pass to Jackson Delaney. James Guy rushed for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns before taking a seat.
"Other than the miscue on the fumble we were pretty effective both on offense and defense," said Prep coach Brian St. Pierre. "Both Perry and Harrington played real well, and we were able to get a lot of kids some playing time. Timmy got his guys to play hard all game, and I hope he'll have some success going forward."
The visitors got something going at the start of the second quarter when Tristin Naylor had a couple of long runs to get into Prep territory, but the drive ended with another punt. It took SJP just two plays to get on the board again on runs of 74 yards and 12 more into the end zone for Guy. After Lucas Verrier kicked the first two extra points Tim Haarmann took over and was perfect on the next four.
Harrington replaced Perry and was 8-9 for 188 yards with two touchdown passes and a 3-yard run before Deacon Robillard finished up. Harrington's lone incompletion was a dropped pass.
The lone Haverhill score was a 65-yard pass from sophomore QB Alexander Gomes to Adrian Sarrette.
Gomes was under pressure all game. Senior defensive tackle Dylan Roberts sacked him twice in the first two possessions for the Hillies, causing 3-and-out situations.
St. John's Prep 42, Haverhill 6
Haverhill (0-3): 0 6 0 0 — 6
St. John's Prep (3-0): 14 21 7 0 — 42
First Quarter
SJP — James Guy 1 run (Lucas Verrier kick)
SJP — Jackson Delaney 32 pass from Jack Perry (Verrier kick)
Second Quarter
SJP — Guy 12 run (Tim Haarmann kick)
SJP — Jesse Ofurie 4 pass from Victor Harrington (Haarmann kick)
HAV — Adrian Sarrette 65 pass from Alexander Gomes (rush failed)
SJP — Delaney 32 pass from Harrington (Haarmann kick)
Third Quarter
SJP — Harrington 3 run (Haarmann kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: HAVERHILL— Tristin Naylor 9-62; Alexander Gomes 9-10; Guytano Milette 1-3; Victor Martinez 3-3; Davon Willette 1-2. ST. JOHN'S — James Guy 6-107; Jack Perry 1-58; Ryan Grenier 4-36; Justin Fogarty 4-11; Jonathan Zion 2-6; Victor Harrington 1-3; Deacon Robillard 1-(-10)
PASSING: HAVERHILL - Alexander Gomes - 8-13-0, 101 yards ST. JOHN'S — Jack Perry 4-4-0, 67 yards; Victor Harrington 8-9-0, 188 yards; Deacon Robillardf 0-0-0
RECEIVING: HAVERHILL — Adrian Sarrette 1-65; Jose Florentino 2-15; Jack Ivancic 4-14; J-Kwon Peguero 1-7. ST. JOHN'S — Jackson Delaney 6-102; Jesse Ofurie 4-81; Stephon Patrick 1-38; Charlie Wilmot 1-34
