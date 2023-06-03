FITCHBURG – When he was introduced to the crowd as the winner of the 100 meters, Darwin Jimenez stood tall on the podium, sporting the biggest smile. He grabbed his cell phone, took video of his surroundings and soaked in the moment.
“(The smile) is going to stay there for a while. Winning the (Division 1) state meet was great, but I really wanted this (medal). The smile will be here for a while. I’ll be bragging about this for a while,” he said with a laugh.
The Methuen High senior was unstoppable down the stretch, winning the 100 at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championships, the D1 States and at then at the Meet of Champions, which started on Thursday and concluded on Saturday night. On the Fitchburg State College Track, he was clocked at 10.66 seconds, slightly off last week’s 10.61 time.
“I don’t think I have hit my peak yet, especially on a cold, windy day. I was close to my personal record,” he said. “I was telling my family and telling myself, that this is only my second year of running track in the outdoor season. I have come a long way. I wanted to win this, so I went out and did the job.”
CONNOLLY ALSO TAKES FIRST TITLE
North Andover High senior Ryan Connolly wasn't going to let anything stand in his way of coming home with his first MOC title. His race took place on Thursday, just hours after he danced all night at his prom. With tired legs, he had to endure running the 800 meters in the heat, and against another top runner in the state and his future teammate and roommate at UMass Amherst in Andover's Colin Kirn. Despite all of that, Connolly was ready and he executed his plan perfectly, to come away with the win, running at a 1:54.11 clip.
"My coach gave me a little tip on the starting line. He told me to line up in a specific position so I would have more room to cut in and that really helped me because I had my best start of the season," said Connolly. "I was in third place in the beginning. Colin took it out and it was a pretty safe pace for the first 400 meters and around the 500 meter mark I took the lead and used everthing I had (to maintain it). It was a good win."
Despite the win, Connolly admitted that he felt like he had a lot more fuel in the tank.
"I felt like I could have gone a little faster," said Connolly. "I ran a faster time at the divisional meet and it was a slower first 400 (meters). It was a second slower at the 400-meter mark than I ran last week so I knew that I could go a bit faster. I was tired but I knew that I could run faster."
Also for the Knights, Keenan Gosselin (170-06) and Colby Carbone (166-04) finished third and fifth respectively in the javelin. Nathan Jacques was fourth in the discus throwing 153-06, while Ethan Belongia finished eighth in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet.
ANDOVER'S SWENSON SOARS!
Also on Thursday, senior Ryan Swenson also made it a complete sweep, winning the MVC, D1 and MOC Meets in the pole vault, flying over the bar at 14-feet.
“The win is huge. It really felt gratifying considering all of the work that I have put in to the event, and to come out on top really meant a lot,” he said. “I couldn’t have done it without Coach (Mark) Hathaway, and my teammates. I also feel that I have to give credit to my competitors for really pushing me to those heights, as well as my parents for supporting my love for the sport.”
Senior Neil Chowdhury had a strong performance as he was second in the 400 meters with a time of 49.44 seconds.
“I kind of expected to lose this race to be honest, so I’m really happy with the outcome,” he said, noting that Malden’s Johnny Emmanuel was too tough to beat. “I went out pretty hard which was a big pointer for me as last week I went out too slow. I felt pretty good at the end, too.”
Also for the Golden Warriors, Kirn was third in the 800 in 1:55.42. Harvey Lys was fifth in the high jump clearing 6-2. Finally, the 4x100 relay team of Chowdhury, Jason DeJesus, Jonathan Kang and Kevin Shan finished fifth in 43.65 seconds.
DAIGLE AND NEIRA LEAD CENTRAL GIRLS
Macy Daigle placed third in the high jump clearing 5-4 and Anya Neira came through also with a third place finish in the triple jump with a mark of 37-08.25. Also, Elizabeth Welch was eighth in the discus throwing 107-03.
ANDOVER GIRLS PLACERS
The Warriors were led by the 4x800 relay team of Molly Kiley, Mia Giaimo, Claire Demerssman and Rose Kiley, who finished seventh in 9:45.12. Also taking eighth place in their individual events included Molly Kiley in both the 800 (2:18.11) and mile (5:06.98) and Ashley Sheldon in the high jump (5-2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.