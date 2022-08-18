This week’s joint practices, as “spirited” and as long as they were on Tuesday and Wednesday, seemed to be telling, and it’s not good news if you have tickets for Friday night’s Patriots preseason game with the Carolina Panthers.
The starters labored – hard. Don’t expect them to do too much on Friday night.
Mac Jones was asked about his potentially hitting the field on Friday night. His response?
“I hope so.”
Still, with the departure of Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams this week – both placed on season-ending injured reserve – this “game” with Carolina takes on some significance for sure.
Your New England Patriots are thin on the corner – wafer thin as a matter of fact.
A career No. 3, Jalen Mills has inherited the No. 1 corner spot – in that he’s the guy replacing JC Jackson, who tried to replace Stephon Gilmore.
Let’s say the seventh time is the charm and Mills – the so-called Green Goblin – has made the leap from journeyman to star at age 28. Do you have confidence in anyone else?
Jonathan Jones, a career special-teamer who pushed into the slot spot before season-ending shoulder surgery last year, has bumped outside to the boundary as the No. 2.
That would be a mighty ask for the 5-10, 190-pounder if he wasn’t 28 with 27 starts in six pro seasons. Now you have to add in the time missed to injury.
From there, you’re looking to find a slot man out of a pair of rookies, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones, plus the much-maligned Myles Bryant.
Rounding out the group are Ravens’ castoff Shaun Wade and full-time special-teamer Justin Bethel.
I’m not really sure what Carolina is going to bring to the table, what with Baker Mayfield already earning the starting nod over Sam Darnold. But these corners will be tested early and often. It’s time for the rookie Joneses to undergo their on-field baptism.
RUNNING TO DAYLIGHT
James White’s retirement – the worst-kept secret in training camp until this week – has gone a long way in clearing up the running back picture here with the Patriots.
You most likely won’t see Rhamondre Stevenson or Damien Harris on Friday night.
They are the first and second down guys. Save the wear on the tires.
Most likely there are three seats left on the running back bus. Ty Montgomery’s versatility makes him an immortal lock to be there on game day.
It’s up to veteran JJ Taylor to show enough that one of the rookies – either Pierre Strong or Kevin Harris – is granted a “redshirt” year on the “injured” list.
There is a real battle here.
It’s worth watching for sure.
THE PROCESS IS A SCARY THOUGHT
The process, the process, the process.
Bill Belichick threw it out there on Thursday night after the preseason opener with the Giants, and everyone talking Patriots – players, coaches, fans and media – has adopted it as the word of the summer.
To me, the process is simple. Joe Judge and Matt Patricia, are loyal Belichick minions. They are also the Patriots’ future.
When Bill leaves, Patricia becomes the head coach, and Judge is the offensive coordinator.
New England’s rush to indoctrinate both Patricia and Judge into the offensive game, almost forcing them both into the mix? Man, you could take that as a hint that Bill isn’t sticking around on the sidelines much longer.
It feels like a nightmare, Patricia (13-29-1 as an NFL head coach with the QB who just won the Super Bowl!) is interning for Bill’s job with Judge as his OC and Steve Belichick as his DC.
And to me, that’s a scary, scary proposition.
