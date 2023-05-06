METHUEN — There will be four new, incoming freshmen to the powerhouse Stanford University softball team, currently ranked No. 7 in the country, next fall.
They hail from:
Queen Creek, Arizona.
Lakeside, California.
Benton, Arkansas.
And Methuen, Mass.
Wait a minute ... Methuen? Yes! That’s not a misprint.
Kiley Buckley, a record-breaking two-sport athlete in basketball and softball at Phillips Andover, is the Methuen representative who will leave later this summer and fly across the country to become a Cardinal.
“I feel really grateful that I have been given this opportunity,” said Buckley. “At this point I am really excited to see where I end up and to start a new part of my life. It is pretty far away from home, but it’ll be a new part of my life and I’m really excited about it. I’m pretty proud of myself because the recruiting process is very challenging.
“Just seeing all of my hard work pay off, and setting an example for my two sisters and to other girls around here (is important to me) especially being from the Northeast. It’s not really seen as the most popular place for softball. I think that’s another part of why I’m so excited for this opportunity.”
An infielder by trade, Buckley is one of the top power hitters to ever suit up at Phillips. Two years ago as a sophomore she tied the program record for home runs in a season with 10. This year she has six, with some round-trippers traveling well over 250-feet. Heading into the weekend the right-handed hitter is batting .469, while helping the Big Blue to a 10-1 start as one of the top teams in Class A Prep.
“Stanford is getting a very special player with a ton of athleticism and skill, as well as a strong desire to win,” said PA head coach Lindsay Maroney. “Kiley is a speedy power-hitter, with a strong arm and great infield range. While she plays shortstop for us, she could probably play and excel at almost any infield or outfield position.”
Buckley’s athletic talents are off the charts. She ranks in top three all-time as a basketball star in rebounds, assists and steals,
But those stats pale in comparison to her ability to overcome diabetes.
“It was definitely an adjustment and took a while to get used to and managed well,” said Buckley, who began to experience the debilitating disease at age 11.
“Now after six years it is a part of my life and I have learned how to deal with it, and not let if affect my life,” said Buckley. “My parents are a huge help with managing it and are very supportive of me. I have a OMNIPod that supplies me with insulin and then a (Continuous Gloucose Monitoring device).”
Around the time she was first diagnosed, her softball game went to a new level. She started out playing in the Methuen youth leagues, before joining the Rangers Summer League team. A year later when she was 12, she switched over and joined the Polar Crush AAU team. She also was part of the 12U Northeast Region team that played in Oklahoma City.
At 13, she became acquainted with John Pandolfo, a well-known hitting instructor who has worked with Phillips hitters for several years. Pandolfo made some adjustments to her swing, primarily the positioning of her hands.
He put her in a weight training program and taught her the ins-and-outs of hitting anything from a fastball, to a change, curve, drop, rise and screwball — and hitting those pitches far.
“I have a lot of power in my legs. I lift weights often and that helps, too, but I think I generate power by having powerful legs and quick hands. I feel like I’ve have the power for a while, but the last few years it’s been a little more consistent,” said Buckley.
Working with Pandolfo elevated Buckley’s game at the plate, especially identifying pitch selection. Last summer, she led the Polar Crush 18U Gold National team in numerous offensive categories, including home runs (19), on its way to championship bracket finishes at Colorado IDT and TCS Nationals and was named a Region-1 All-American.
This season with the Big Blue, she’s had 41 plate appearances and holds an astounding .585 on base percentage. She has 15 hits, nine for extra bases, while she has walked nine times and scored 24 runs.
“(Pandolfo) has really helped me develop (as a hitter) and has continued to help me work on my swing,” said Buckley. “He also really helps you get in the right mindset, being smart at the plate and making good decisions in the count and things like that. The last couple of years I have really improved as a hitter. He’s just awesome.”
A two-year captain on both the softball and basketball teams, Buckley has also excelled in the classroom. She currently has a 5.2 GPA out of a 6.0. Certainly dealing with that rigorous academic and athletic regiment, as well as being diabetic, certainly hasn’t been easy.
“Kiley has always been a leader on the field from her talent and high level of play, as well as her ability to handle adversity and support her teammates no matter the situation,” said Maroney. “She is a fierce competitor, who welcomes the chance to play the toughest opponents. The situation never appears too big for her. Kiley does a great job of bouncing back from difficulties and mistakes — although they are few and far between — and she constantly strives to better her game. She is such a calm presence on the field that even the quickest plays seem to slow down for her.”
Kiley added that she’s undecided as of now what she will study but is leaning towards something in the medical field. Until then she’ll continue Softball 101.
“We are thrilled that Kiley will join us on The Farm next season,” said Stanford head coach Jessica Allister. “Kiley is a gifted multi-sport athlete with a lot of upside. We are excited to see where her game can go once she dedicates herself to the sport of softball.”
