From Day 1 this winter, Rose MacLean knew she felt something special.
On the heels of her second straight field hockey state title, the Andover High senior stepped onto the ice and came to an exhilarating conclusion:
This Golden Warriors girls hockey team could be exceptional.
“I realized this team could be special at our first practice,” she said. “I knew that this team had great chemistry and could make it deep into the tournament. Everyone is so dedicated and really wants to make it all the way to the title. The drive is there, and I think that we also have the talent to do it too.”
Led by standouts like returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star center MacLean, Andover is primed for a run at the program’s first ever state championship.
The Golden Warriors (14-2-2) are ranked No. 3 in Division 2 and No. 6 overall in the most recent MIAA’s Power Rankings, the last before the postseason seedings are scheduled to be released on Saturday.
Those 14 wins are tied for the third most victories for an Andover High team in the past 16 years. Only the 2018-19 team (19-2-1) and 2008-09 squad (16-5-1) won more games.
“It’s a very big accomplishment for our team to be ranked so highly in the power rankings,” said MacLean. “This team is awesome, and we’ve worked so hard to get there. We fight for every win, and we deserve those rankings. This team can go very far, and I believe we have a chance to win it all.”
A leader in that success both on and off the ice has been the contributions of MacLean.
She has potted eight goals and added seven assists this winter, including a key tally in a win over rival Methuen/Tewksbury and two-goal performances in wins over Acton-Boxboro and Beverly/Danvers.
“Rose is a true athlete,” said second-year Andover head coach Meagan Keefe. “Playing three sports (field hockey/ice hockey/lacrosse) all four years is something unique. She is a competitor and is always trying to improve her own game and the teams as a whole. She’s a great leader on and off the ice for the team. She’s been one of our leading goal scorers for four years. She has the natural instinct to score goals. However, that’s not all she does. She knows the little things matter on the ice to achieve the teams success this year. We are lucky to have her.”
MacLean, who scored 14 goals last winter on the way to Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors, was willing to sacrifice offense this year to help the team.
“On the ice my game has shifted in the past few years,” she said. “For the first three years of my career I was a very offensive-minded wing. However this year, I have come into the position of a more defensive-minded center. On the ice I try and protect our goalie Allie (Batchelder) and help the defense make sure nothing gets by them, while also trying to help my linemates Brooke (Cedorchuk) and Eliza (O‘Sullivan) offensively.”
She was more than happy to make that sacrifice for the chance to lead her hockey team on a state title run — like she helped lead the Golden Warrior field hockey team to championships the last two years.
“Winning the two state titles in field hockey has given me invaluable insight into what it takes to be a champion,” she said “It’s not all about the physical play, it’s very much a mental game. As playoffs stretch on, the seasons get very long, so you have to take things one game at a time. Every game could be your last, so you have to put all your energy and intensity into the current game.”
GIRLS TOURNEY OUTLOOK
With the state tournament pairings set to be released on Saturday, a few local girls team in addition to surging Andover appear poised for tourney runs.
Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (HPNA), which threw a scare into the No. 1-ranked team in the state — St. Mary’s of Lynn (3-1 loss) — over the weekend entered Thursday’s action at 11-6-2 and the No. 6-ranked team in the Division 1.
HPNA goalie Julianna Taylor continues to dazzle, delivering a stellar 1.43 goals-against average and .938 save percentage. Kaitlyn Bush led the squad with 11 goals.
Not to be overlooked is Methuen/Tewksbury (11-5-3), the No. 10-ranked team in Division 1. The Red Rangers had won three straight heading into Thursday’s regular season finale. Bree Lawrence and MJ Petisce have each delivered game-winning goals in the last week.
Central Catholic (9-8-2) is ranked No. 43 in Division 2, and will have to play in a play-in game — where teams ranked lower than No. 33 and have a .500 record or better will have to earn a playoff shot. The Raiders are 3-0-2 in their last five and are led by the likes of Lucy Irwin, who has three goals in her last four games.
Over the board in New Hampshire, Pinkerton continues to establish itself as a contender. The Astros entered Thursday with a 9-5 record, and winners of three straight. NHIAA.com lists Pinkerton as the No. 7 team in the standings.
First-year program Salem snapped a skid with a 10-0 win over Kingswood on Monday. The Blue Devils are now 4-5.
BOYS TOURNEY OUTLOOK
Methuen (12-4-2) is the top-seeded boys hockey team in the MIAA standing. The MVC/DCL Division 3 champion Rangers are the No. 14 seed in Division 3. Methuen is 4-1-1 in its last six, led by Owen Kneeland (13 goals, 14 assists) and Zach Anderson (8 goals).
In Division 1, Central Catholic (10-10-2) is the No. 15 seed, after dropping two tough games in the Pope Francis Invitational.
Right behind is a sneaky dangerous Andover squad (11-5-4) at No. 21. The Golden Warriors have won four straight, including taking the Newburyport Bank Classic championship. Goalie Charlie Rainville was named tourney MVP, with Carter Hillson and Brendan Murnane named to the All-Tourney team.
Haverhill, despite its 12-6-1 record, remains destined for a play-in game. The Hillies are ranked No. 34 in the Division 2 standings, two spots out of an automatic bid. Haverhill has won three of its last four.
In New Hampshire, Windham has reasserted itself as a state title contender. The Jaguars entered Thursday with a 12-4-2 record and the No. 2 spot in the NHIAA Division 1 rankings. The Jags have won six straight, led by the likes of goalie Vito Mancini.
Both Pinkerton and Salem have struggled to the finish line. Pinkerton entered Thursday 7-9-0 and No. 11 in the Division 1 standings, while Salem was 7-10 and No. 12.
