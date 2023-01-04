Troy Takesian’s statistics may have been very impressive last winter, but the North Andover High goaltender never felt quite right as a sophomore.
“Last year, I used to get too worked up for games and would find myself moving around too much and playing too small in the net,” he said. “I’ve been working hard to calm myself down on the ice. I feel like the nerves don’t get to me as much this season. I can focus on making the save, and moving on to the next one.”
Takesian has certainly been standing tall in net for the Scarlet Knights so far this winter.
Last week, the junior netminder took home MVP honors at the Hillie Hockey Christmas Tournament, stopping 66 of 67 shots in two games, leading North Andover to the team title. That a week after stopping a whopping 49 of 50 shots in a 1-0 loss to Tewksbury.
For the season, Takesian has a 2.66 goals-against average and .930 save percentage in five games.
“It’s been great so far,’ said Takesian. “I’d been looking forward to this season ever since we stepped off the ice for the last time last season. I had been waiting to step back on the ice and play hockey for North Andover again. We missed the playoffs by one game last season, and we’re determined to make it this year.”
Takesian proved himself as one of the top goaltenders in the region last winter — his first as a starter — delivering a 2.36 goals-against average and .904 save percentage, earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star honorable mention honors.
“As cliche as it is to say, Troy is the backbone of our team,” said second-year North Andover coach Scott Greene. “Coming into this season, our players were able to step on the ice with a lot of confidence knowing Troy is behind them in net. We know he’s going to give 110 percent every game and it’s breathes energy into the locker room. He’s a natural leader, communicating with his teammates on a regular basis in games and in practices.”
A love of the Boston Bruins led Takesian to begin skating as a 4-year-old, then start playing hockey a year later. Soon, he discovered a passion for playing goalie.
“I did the classic thing in mites and squirts, playing skater and goalie,” he said. “But I was always volunteering for goalie. I was a flexible kid, and it was something I liked to do. I kept playing skater and goalie for a while, then around 10-years-old, I decided goalie was definitely my thing. I love it.”
While some might be intimidated by the pressure of goaltending, Takesian not only welcomes it — he embraces it.
“I love the pressure,” he said. “I feel like, in those stressful situations, I don’t think about anything other than what I have to do to make the save and help my team win. It’s kind of like the quarterback position. I get to boss guys around in the defensive zone. and I like being the guy everyone has to depend on. Whether it’s a game where I have to make 50 saves or I just have to stop one breakaway, I love being the guys everyone is counting on.”
And what was that 49-save performance against Tewksbury like?
“The Tewksbury game is always a battle,” he said. “They are such a strong program, and it’s a big rivalry. It’s always a rough game. Between periods, I realized what was going on the most. I could feel it when I sat down and needed a break. My goalie coach kept reminding me, ‘Don’t worry about how many saves, just make the next one.
“I started cramping up and my hip starting locking up late in the game. I asked the coach to take a time out, then we went back to fighting hard.”
Now, Takesian has big hopes for the rest of the season.
“My main goal is to make the tournament and have a good run,” he said. “Missing it by one game last year hurt. I also want to keep improving, and hopefully be recognized as an All-State player.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.