There is certainly reason for optimism in area Granite State girls soccer circles.
The reason?
Big-time performers.
Four Eagle-Tribune All-Stars are back from a year ago, including the reigning E-T Player of the Year, Bella Keogh of Timberlane Regional.
“Teams will be aware of Bella Keogh for sure. She was named All-American last year and scored a school-record 37 goals,” said Owls coach Jeff Baumann.
She will again be joined by her twin sister Sophia, who like Bella repeated on our All-Star team a year ago.
Sophia delivered 14 goals and 10 assists last year, and that came after netting eight goals in 10 games as a sophomore.
According to Baumann, she brings a “scorer’s mentality,” into every contest.
The other two returners to watch are Salem junior Charlotte Hinchey and Pinkerton Academy senior Emily Hood.
Hood led the state-semifinalist Astros in goals with 16 a year ago, but that team graduated a dozen seniors.
“Emily Hood was our high scorer last year, and she'll be feeling the pressure to score this year with a younger team around her,” said Astros coach Danielle Rappa.
Salem had its best girls soccer season since 2009, and Hinchey was an impact-player right from the start.
A talent in the midfield and up front, she’s netted 25 career goals already, 11 of which came last year including a pair of overtime game winners.
POWER AT THE TOP
The consensus around New Hampshire says that defending champ Bishop Guertin and Bedford High could both be right there in the mix once again.
“(Division I) is strong again. Teams like Timberlane, Pinkerton, and Londonderry figure to be major players as well as 2022 state runner up Bedford,” said Salem coach Kendrick Whittle.
“There should be a lot of quality teams at the top this year. The usual suspects such as Bedford and Exeter I expect to be there in the end and Bishop Guertin returns a lot of talent from their championship team last year,” added Timberlane’s Baumann.
ODDS AND ENDS
Michael Lanza takes over the Windham High program, replacing Matt Bryant, who went 96-64-9 in 10 seasons at the helm.
The new coach has liked what he has seen in the early going so far.
“It’s a great group of returning players with lots of talent coming up.This is a hard-working group that is eager to learn new strategies and willing to push themselves,” said Lanza.
Senior captain Chloe Weeks is a natural athlete that leads by example. She sets the bar high and pushes those around her to work hard. Senior Lily Chhun is very technical and capable of dictating play. Captain Emma Demarco and senior Shayne Schackleman are strong center backs that work very well together, with great soccer IQ's and vision.” …
Timberlane has to be considered the top contender of our four area teams, with 10 starters back in all.
“Leah Morrier is the engine for us in the middle of the field,” said Baumann. “Her skill and strength are very difficult for opponents to handle (8 goals and team leading 13 assists last year).
“Arden Ferrari-Henry will be a three-year varsity starter in net and Maia Parker will take on an expanded role this year to help anchor our defense.”
After reaching the quarters a year ago, Whittle, who has 100 career wins in 16 seasons, hopes for a progression up the standings.
“It’s a talented group of young women who are a joy to work with. If we stay disciplined it will keep us in games in a very competitive Division I,” he said.
The Blue Devils dropped a tough 4-1 decision to Winnacunnet on Friday. Salem looks to even up that mark with a trip to Dover on Tuesday afternoon.
The other area squads kick into action this week. Also on Tuesday, Windham faces a tough one out of the gate at Exeter, and Timberlane travels to Portsmouth. Meanwhile, Pinkerton welcomes Alvirne on the Astros’ home turf.
