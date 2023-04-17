For many in the Merrimack Valley and beyond, it’s the unofficial start of the spring track season. But for those who wear Haverhill Brown and Gold, the Ottaviani Invitational Track Meet is a far more meaningful event.
It’s a day to celebrate Haverhill High track, both past and present.
“It’s an honor to run in such a special meet, for (retired) Haverhill coach (John) Ottaviani,” said Haverhill star Brenna Corcoran.
Led by male Outstanding Performer of the Meet Nataenel Vigo catala, the Hillies delivered a huge day at Saturday’s 44th Annual Ottaviani Invitational at Haverhill’s Sapienza Memorial Track.
Vigo Catala, the 2023 Eagle-Tribune boys indoor track MVP, won top honors after winning the 400-meter (49.47). But he wasn’t the only Hillie to shine — and they all echoed how meaningful the meet is.
Haverhill’s Finleigh Simonds won the mile (5:15.28), just ahead of longtime rival Molly Kiley of Andover (5:17.27).
“Earning the win meant the absolute world to me,” said Simonds. “I really wanted to leave it all out there for the last time, and having coach Ottaviani there to see it made it that much more special.”
The Eagle-Tribune All-Star Corcoran added a victory in the 800 (2:19.99).
“The race had many fast competitors and it was a great challenge,” said Corcoran. “It was great to be able to take the win at our home turf and represent Haverhill.”
Adding the final win for the Hillies was Maddie Goncalves in the shot put (37-5).
“I am beyond thrilled,” said Goncalves. “Going into finals with coach Benny (Scovotti), my friends, family and other throwers cheering me on made me so much more excited to throw. Knowing Coach O was there, watching, was a real honor.”
NEIRA, CENTRAL DELIVER HUGE DAY
Leading the way on the girls side was Central Catholic’s Anya Neira, who earned female Outstanding Performer of the Meet after winning the 200 (26.66) and the triple jump (36-3).
“I felt so proud of my performance,” she said. “It meant the world to me to be named the female Athlete of the Meet. For the past few months I’ve been competing and training so hard, so I’m really happy my work is being recognized. I feel honored.”
Central’s Veralie Perrier carried over the success from her stellar winter season by winning the pole vault (10-0) and taking second in the 200 (26.94).
“After a long time not being able to pole vault, it feels great to finally get out there and compete,” said Perrier. “I feel like I’m coming back stronger than ever before in my field and running events. I’m hoping to reach new heights and faster times. I’m so proud of my team and excited to see with this season holds for us.”
Also adding wins for Central were Franchesca Thurston in the javelin (106-10) and Macy Daigle in the high jump (5-2).
METHUEN SPRINTERS SET RECORDS
Methuen’s Lauren Quarm added to her already brilliant freshman year by winning the 100 dash in an Ottaviani Meet-record 12.31 on Saturday.
“It means a great deal to me,” she said. “After slipping at Nationals, I pushed myself to work hard to redeem and prove something to myself. Winning this meet has made me very happy and I feel very accomplished.”
On the boys side, Joshua Kwakye won the dash (11.1), Darwin Jimenez took the 200 (22.27) and they teamed with Elgin Ekwi and Aaron Chiocca to win the 4x100 in 43.61, smashing a school record set in 1979.
“To break a school record that had Kevin Tarr on the team is a massive achievement for our boys,” said Methuen coach Brittany Carpio. “Darwin Jimenez was spectacular today, Joshua Kwakye really stepped up in his individual event, Aaron Chiocca is learning his potential, Xander Silva (second in the javelin) is flourishing at an event that was supposed to be a fun bonus, Elgin Ekwi is forcing others to match his intensity and Lauren Quarm is beginning to find her stride.”
OTHER CHAMPIONS
After an injury slowed her late in the winter, Andover’s Ashley Sheldon was back in form on Saturday, winning the 100 hurdles (15.31) and taking second in the high jump (5-2).
“I was excited to have competed and done so well this meet, since it is my last time competing there for my high school career,” said Sheldon. “ I’ve come to this meet since I was a sophomore, and I love to see my improvement over the years. It was a great atmosphere.”
Adding wins for Andover was Harvey Lys in the high jump (6-4),
Pinkerton’s Briana Danis was her dominant self, winning the discus (130-11) and taking third in the shot put (35-5.75). Fellow Astro Theodore Davis won the 800 (2:01.39).
Salem’s Nicholas Rushton won the boys pole vault (12-6).
TWITTER: DWillisET
