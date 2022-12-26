Tuesday, the Commonwealth Classic Christmas Tournament makes its return at Merrimack College.
The venue should be great, the hoop and the suspense should be great.
But will the people, the fans, the heart of this event, return after two years away?
The fact that Merrimack is hosting should be a positive, most importantly because both the girls and boys events are in the same building. A college campus setting with plenty of parking makes for convenience, although an “old” like myself hardly recognized the place when I went on campus for the pre-tourney breakfast.
People make the Christmas tourney what it has been in the past. It’s as much about the people you see on court as it is the ones you see off it.
Here’s hoping that Covid-19 didn’t win, and the Christmas tourney returns with a vengeance here in 2022.
PRE-TOURNEY ALL-STARS: ONE MAN’S OPINION
The hoop talent on both sides, boys and girls, has been rock-solid in the Christmas tourney for decades, and the huge, intense crowds always bring out the best in the superstars.
Who will step up for their team this time around? While this is not official, it’s just one man’s opinion, here are my pre-tournament predictions for the vaunted Christmas tourney all-star spots.
BOYS
Ryan MacLellan, Andover: The senior guard and returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star is back has averaged 18.5 points a night in the Warriors’ two previous games.
Ryder Frost, Beverly: A 6-foot-5 wing, Frost is a player you’ll get to know really quick. Just a junior, he’s considered by many the top player in the Northeastern Conference. Great inside-out game, smooth in the transition game.
Isaiah Ogunbare, Lawrence: Another returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star, if he’s not the best big man in the tournament, he’s certainly the most physical. A nightly double-double in the making.
Marius Canery, Lawrence: Has a pair of 20-plus point games in the Lancers’ 3-0 start. Might be the most lethal weapon off the dribble in the tournament.
Zach Wolinski, North Andover: The No. 2 scorer in the region for the 2-1 Knights. Averaging 23.0 points a night. Deadly shooter. The game-winning drive and hoop-with-harm to beat Andover has to have energized this bunch.
And my pick for the Ted Boudreau Sixth Man?
Markys Bridgewater, Central: Potentially, this returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star is the best defender in the field. If he makes a jump similar to the one he made this fall on the field, Raider foes had better watch out.
GIRLS
Anna Foley, Andover: The Quinnipiac University-commit has the Warriors on a mission this winter. Our reigning Eagle-Tribune MVP had 17 in Andover’s opening-night win over North Andover.
Amelia Hanscom, Andover: True grit and a true Warrior. Has played more big games than most and always seems to make the big play. You get a strong feeling that she, Foley and the rest of the folks in Blue-and-Gold remember the 2019 Christmas finals loss to Natick.
Kathleen Smith, Central: If the reloading Raiders are to get into the title frame, it will be on the back of the 6-foot-4 Smith. Dangerous post player with a soft touch.
Hannah Martin, North Andover: The returning repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star is off to a fast start, averaging 24.5 points a game. She makes the Knights’ offense go.
Samantha Pfeil, Methuen: Averaging 25 points a game for the 2-1 Rangers. A returning E-T All-Star, and she’s only a junior.
And for a “Sixth Man” on the girls side?
Gabby Bellacqua, Pentucket: She’s tenacious on the defensive end and dangerous in the offensive end, from deep or off the dribble.
STAY ON TOP OF THE TOURNEY
The Eagle-Tribune will swarm on the tournament, and you will find all the coverage you could ask for all three days in The Eagle-Tribune and at eagletribune.com.
Here’s a handful of key Twitter accounts you might want to follow, just to stay up to date.
I can be found at @mvcreature.
Also, Eagle-Tribune correspondents Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) and Jeff Hamrick (@jeffreyhamrick) will be blanketing the girls and boys action, respectively.
Tournament directors Rick Gorman (@fennisdembostruth) and Rich Napolitano (@rjnref) will cover the logistics of the event, while the tournament’s Twitter handle is @MVhoopsguru.
So, what I’m saying, folks, is there is no reason to not be locked into what hopefully re-emerges as the region’s premier high school athletic event locally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.