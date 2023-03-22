NORTH ANDOVER — You want new, fresh and, of course, winning story-lines for this 2022-23 Merrimack College men’s hockey program?
Well, we got a boatload of them.
An assistant coach passed away five days before the season started, bonding the team with a purpose.
There is the ever-positive, semi-sarcastic head coach.
There are two very good/elite future pro goaltenders sharing the spotlight.
There are a few younger, Mass. kids who aren’t on the roster to fill a quota, but because they’re very good.
There are graduate student transfers, including three former captains, who have upgraded “the room.”
There are four, oftentimes, equal lines.
There is one of the best defensive-minded groups possibly in program history.
But if you want to get technical, and tell the real story about this team, where it’s been and, hopefully, where it’s going, you must include an old-school type of Warrior.
A native of Western Canada — near Vancouver, British Columbia — who we’ve seen in the program from Day 1 as in Division 1 back in the late 1980s.
Yup. That’s Ben Brar.
Old school Merrimack WarriorBrar represents the struggles and the bruises, a four-year Warrior, who not only saw the toughest of times, but he lived them.
According to those in the know, he also represents the best of what we’ve seen, particularly this winter.
Merrimack finished 9-22-3 his freshman season, 7-14-3 in Hockey East.
“It was a different mindset back then, when you win only seven games in the league,” recalled the 6-foot-2 forward. “You go into games thinking, it might not go our way, but we’ll try. It was different.”
A year later, the COVID season, it was a teeny bit better, at 5-11-3, with Merrimack losing six games by a goal or two via empty netter.
Last year, Brar’s junior year, he and his teammates were on a different plane, finishing 13-11-0 in Hockey East and 19-15-1 overall.
“That set the tone for this year,” said Brar. “It was different. The talent was better. So was our leadership in the room. We saw that things were going to be different around here.”
Fast-forward to NCAA Division 1 tournament week, with Merrimack preparing for Quinnipiac University, the No. 1 team in the country.
And Brar’s place on this team, at least from the outside, is easy to overlook despite him being tied for first in goals (14) and third for points (26).
“I believe Ben is the most underrated player in our league,” said coach Scott Borek. “He can play in any situation. He’s first over the wall in penalty kill, power play, three-on-three, five-on-six, whatever it is.
“I don’t think people appreciate him enough when it comes awards and honors,” said Borek. “The difference is I see him every day, every practice, every shift. He’s as important to how we play as anybody. “
Chasing BrarAs good of a storyline as “underrated Ben Brar” is, Borek’s ability to finally get Brar to Merrimack is worthy of a documentary.
“I was at UNH and Ben was about 16 at the time, and I tried to get him there,” said Borek. “He was very respectful but was looking at other schools.”
In fact, Brar committed early to powerhouse Denver University, but that changed when Jim Montgomery, the current Boston Bruins coach left for the NHL.
Brar was back on the market and Borek, this time an assistant at Providence came calling again. It appeared Michigan Tech was high on his list and again, Brar turned Borek down again.
“It’s funny, I would go to his games looking at players and I many times sit with his dad (Sukhvinder),” recalled Borek. “I was also close with his family advisor. I just couldn’t get him.”
It was late during the 2018-19 season in juniors, Brar was an all-star with 35 goals, 26 assists, averaging more than a point a game and he had not yet committed.
“Ironically, I was in the (Volpe Complex) Hall of Fame lobby after my press conference as the new Merrimack coach,” said Borek, “and I said I’ll give it one more shot for Ben.”
Ben remembers the call as if it was yesterday.
“He always had a lot of energy and funny, smart (ass) comments,” said Brar. “I have to give Coach credit, he was there from the beginning and when he called, this time as the head coach. He told me to take a few days. He won me over. I wanted to go to Merrimack and be part of something special.”
Merrimack is homeBorek said Brar represented players he always tried to find, beyond the obvious talent and skill.
“Hockey was very important to him,” said Borek. “His coaches in juniors said the same thing. He brings it every day. They weren’t lying. The other night in the loss to BU, I distinctly remember a block he made in the third period. It probably saved a goal. Yes, we have some great talent all-around us and leadership, but Ben Brar represents this program as much as anyone does.”
Brar said there has been an upgrade in talent each year he has been a Warrior, and Borek’s ability to plug in the right graduate transfers has been as seamless as if they were newbies coming into the program.
“We lost a few key guys, but the graduate guys have fit in as if they were here all along,” said Brar. “Sometimes you don’t know what a guy’s motivation is. All of these games came here to win and do their part. It’s been pretty cool to experience and watch.”
Another cool thing to experience has been Merrimack’s ascension to Division 1 for all sports.
And, said Brar, it is pretty remarkable that so many teams and programs, including football, soccer, lacrosse and basketball have made their marks in the big-time, just like the hockey team has done this winter.
“It honestly seems like everybody is winning, and that’s how it feels on campus,” said Brar. “There has been a cultural shift at Merrimack and expectations. The growth of the school, the new graduate program … everywhere you look, the school is improving.”
Over-the-top supportOne area that has reached fever pitch has been the support of the student body.
Almost every game sold out during the regular season this winter. and what happened at the T.D. Garden will be something Brar will never forget.
“The fans were incredible. I’m serious, incredible,” said Brar. “We had like 20 buses of students there. I can’t explain how much that means. You get an extra burst of energy when you see that. Those two games (against Lowell and BU) were two of the most exciting atmospheres I’ve seen here at Merrimack. It felt like we were the home team.”
The “home” team, though, Boston University, ended hopes in overtime of Merrimack’s potential Hockey East Tournament championship.
Ironically, Brar said the elite in Hockey East don’t look at Merrimack’s run this year as anything sustainable.
“We hear it on the ice, even while we were sweeping teams on a weekend, ‘Who cares, you go to Merrimack!’” said Brar. “They don’t get it. Things are changing here. They better not take Merrimack for granted anymore.”
It would be a mistake to take Brar for granted, too, said his linemate and graduate transfer Will Caverley.
“First of all, Ben is a great person. He comes to the rink every day and works hard,” said Caverley. “You can see he has a great relationship with the coaching staff and coach Borek. He brings positive energy wherever he is. and you can see that this program means a lot to him. He has seen it from both ends (losing and winner).”
Brar said while the loss on Saturday night to BU, because a “banner” was at stake, hurt, it won’t change the immediate goal of this team to not only extend the season, but try to win every game they play going forward.
“You have to understand, we look forward to practices on Monday,” said Brar. “They are very competitive. We know that we have a team that we believe can beat any team in the country. We have the goaltending, two great ones. We have four lines. We can play defense with anybody, too.”
And “we,” as in Merrimack, as in Ben Brar, a guy who represents not only what it means to be a “Warrior” in 2023, but its entire, history as a D1 program.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.