NORTH ANDOVER — Two years ago Gavin McCusker was sixth on the quarterback depth chart at Merrimack College.
To put that in perspective, there was no seventh quarterback. McCusker was last. Among other things, it meant he didn’t travel to away games.
Becoming a starting Div. 1 quarterback appeared to be a pipe dream.
Then life happened.
McCusker — a native of Exeter Township, Pa., about 90 minutes northwest of Philadelphia — got bigger, stronger, smarter and better, thus moving up the depth chart.
In Week 3 last year, at one of America’s storied football arenas, Harvard Stadium, life as he knew it at Merrimack changed.
He went from spectator, to “Big Man on Campus,” after an injury, basically taking over as Merrimack’s signal caller the rest of the 2022 season, which was one of the best in the school’s history.
Next Saturday in Worcester, McCusker gets his first ever opening day start when Merrimack plays No. 5 ranked Holy Cross.
If his story sounds familiar, there was a similar one around these parts in September of 2001, when a no-name named Tom Brady replaced the starter and Patriots icon, Drew Bledsoe, after a freakish lung injury.
Brady led the Patriots to a 14-3 mark over the rest of the season, including the franchise’s first Super Bowl title. While McCusker’s road was seven straight wins as a new starter last fall, the story resonates.
“It’s a really cool story for all of our guys. You can forget about the numbers game,” said head coach Dan Curran. “To have that happen, especially in the most important position on the field, to have a guy make that kind of transition, that kind of jump (is amazing).”
A near impossible situation
McCusker, now a redshirt 20-year-old sophomore, was thrust into a near impossible situation last September after starting QB Jack Zergiotis suffered a severe hand injury with less than a minute remaining in a tied game played before 12,000-loud and rowdy fans at Harvard University.
Curran turned to his then-backup quarterback and said “You’re in!”
McCusker’s most recent official snap came two years prior when he helped Exeter Township High make a deep run in the Pennsylvania state playoffs. He came off Harvard’s visitors sidelines, cold as ice, and went to the huddle to call the next play, knowing that on the other side, the Crimson Tide’s defensive line was ranked the best in New England.
On the first play, he tasted dirt, sacked by Nate Leskovec for a 7-yard loss. Two plays later, Merrimack punted and two plays after that, lost the game.
“(Our coaches) threw Gavin into the fire,” said wide receiver Hayden Fisher. “It was crunch time. Harvard had just come back and the score is tied up. and it’s our last offensive possession. Zergiotis comes out of the game. He literally can’t grab the ball anymore. Everything he threw (because of his injured thumb) was a duck. He got to the point where he said, ‘Coach, I can’t do it.’”
Saying McCusker struggled that night at Harvard Stadium would be an understatement. But it was understandable.
A few days later Zergiotis had surgery on his right thumb.
“Zergiotis was blowing Harvard away (up 21-7),” said Curran. “He goes down with an injury and Gavin got thrown into the game against the best defensive line in New England and he did what we thought he would do.
“To the kid’s credit, every week after that, he got better and better and better. It was a weird thing. Zergiotis was supposed to be out for the year, but he got cleared to play at the very end of the season. There were guys on the team who were coming to me and saying they wanted Gavin. It was like ‘We believe in this kid (even though) he doesn’t have all of the physical tools just yet’.”
McCusker ended the season completing 67-of-143 passes for 1,1013 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. Zergiotis — who was lighting the football world on fire with 667 passing yards and seven touchdowns in two-plus games before his injury — has since transferred to the University of British Columbia.
After he left, a handful of quarterbacks from around the country who were in the transfer portal, contacted Curran.
“It’s a position that the transfer portal has helped us,” said Curran. “But McCusker not only had three more years, but he earned the right. We politely told a few interested kids, some who were good, ‘No thank you.’”
Following Big Ben
While living closer to Philadelphia, McCusker’s team was 4.5 hours away in Pittsburgh. He loved the Steelers and especially their future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. McCusker was All-League and All-County, leading his team on the furthest run any team in program history had ever gone. He broke many program records, including finishing yards (3,500) and touchdown passes (43).
It was at the start of his senior year when Curran received a phone call from McCusker’s high school coach, Matt Bauer, who happened to be one of Curran’s former roommates during their time playing football together at UNH.
“We wanted to bring in a young guy, who had the intangibles and see if we could develop him at the quarterback position,” said Curran. “We saw a bunch of QB’s that we liked and we said something is missing. (Matt calls) and said, ‘I know on film, you’ll have guys who have stronger arms, but this (McCusker) kid has something and I know you’re going to love him. He’s the kind of player, Dan, that you love to coach.’”
Curran invited McCusker to North Andover for a visit in 2021.
“I had already seen on film his development from his junior to senior year of high school,” said Curran. “Just physically he was changing already (but had room to grow). He won a bunch of games there. We bring him in and I could tell that the other coaches knew that I wanted him. The other coaches thought he was good, but he wasn’t their choice.”
Curran listened to his gut.
“We get him here (in the summer of 2021) and right away he was everything that we thought he’d be, and physically he still needed to develop (more),” said Curran. “He was buried (on the depth chart). The following spring we saw something in him. (Former quarterback) Westin (Elliott) was here at the time and he said ‘I see something in him.’
“Gavin battled in the summer and did a nice job. He came in to preseason and was still our third or fourth quarterback. Then he ended up winning the back-up job (last summer).”
Dedication to the weight and film rooms
Throughout the entire time that McCusker was down on the depth charts, he trained and learned from Elliott and Zergiotis, all while working with assistant coach Aynsley Rosenbaum. McCusker credits all three of them with his development and success.
“To be honest, Gavin was at the very bottom of the depth chart, but we had some dogs in front of him. Gavin kept on battling, kept on battling and worked his way up to the back-up spot,” said Fisher.
Immediately after last season ended, McCusker did extra time in the weight room, adding about 15 pounds of muscle. When he wasn’t in the gym, or on the streets running, he was watching film ... day and night.
Curran noticed changes in McCusker.
“The ball was coming out of Gavin’s hand better and faster. He’s ten to fifteen pounds heavier,” said Curran. “He broke five, maybe six runs of 60-plus yards so far. He’s always been athletic. He’s not necessarily a guy who you’ll run ‘QB power runs’ with, but he can go and he’s pretty fast right now.”
The quarterback position, though, isn’t just about the physical. It’s about the intangibles, too.
“He’s always been a kid who we thought had that ‘X’ factor. He has the work ethic, natural leadership skills and competitiveness,” said Curran. “He just needed skill to develop while filling out physically.”
His arm strength has grown without losing his always trusty accuracy.
“Some guys are good off play-action, some are good throwing in the middle of the field but not out of the pocket,” said Curran. “But he can make all of the throws now. It wasn’t that he couldn’t before, but now he finishes those throws more consistently.”
McCusker wasn’t the only one making adjustments on the go last fall. The entire offense shifted from a “spread” to a power running game. It was a culture shock for everyone on offense.
“He doesn’t make many mistakes and if he does make one, he doesn’t make that same mistake again,” said Curran of his new and improved quarterback. “His decision making, his ability to run the entire operation. We have a lot of moving parts to our offense. We run a multiple offense, where we will come out one game with a 12-personnel and we’re heavy and the next game, we have five wide outs. We have so many motions and shifts or you could say bells and whistles, it’s a fun offense to play but it’s a very difficult one to learn.”
The winning streak
After taking the two snaps in that crushing defeat against Harvard, McCusker never hung his head. He just learned from it and moved on.
“It was a little tough, especially losing in overtime,” said McCusker. “You’re not in the entire game and just looking on from the sidelines. It was just a crazy environment and it was the first time that I took part in an actual game in a while and the game was moving very fast for me. It was pretty crazy. Playing in the environment was pretty overwhelming, but once I got over that factor, it was pretty cool, but the (outcome) didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to. Going through all of that is a huge part of where I am right now just going through that entire experience.”
After that McCusker and Merrimack went on an unforgettable ride. They defeated Delaware State (26-13), Long Island University (24-23), Duquesne (28-21), Wagner (51-17), Sacred Heart (31-25), Stonehill (17-10) and Central Connecticut (20-14), before losing in the league championship game to a powerful St. Francis of Pennsylvania team, 52-23.
“(The streak) was all from the preparation from the coaches,” said McCusker. “They had my back throughout it all. They put me in the right spots, they were showing me the looks that I’d see all week in practice. It was just the preparation from my teammates and my coaches supporting me who had the confidence in me to let loose on game day.
“We were running a lot of double tight ends, a lot of play-action and (run-pass option plays). We weren’t doing as much draw back (in the pocket for me), which actually helped us a lot because we were able to dominate in the run game and that allowed us to open up those big-time shots in the play-action game. That was huge (for my confidence). When you’re able to come out in a game and start running the ball and you run the ball more, you get the looks that you want to see, and you finally let loose a little bit, it was easy to ease your way into a game and feel comfortable.”
During those seven games, one of McCusker’s favorite targets was Fisher, up until he hurt his knee and couldn’t finish the season. The two hooked up for scores in the LIU and Duquesne wins.
“In the game against Duquesne, Gavin had hit me three times. Each throw was perfect,” said Fisher. “There was a stop-and-go that went for like 50 yards. He threw a perfect over the shoulder ball. We did slant routes too and (some of) those turned into touchdowns. He just always throws the ball where it needs to be. He throws it right across the body, up top were the defender can’t touch it. He trusts me to catch it, and I’m going to do that.”
And now the entire team is hoping a win over a nationally-ranked Holy Cross squad starts another winning streak.
“I’m really excited for this team. We’re coming together already as an offense and as a defense and just as a whole team together,’ said McCusker. “Coach Curran is really doing a great job with putting up a high standard and we’re meeting that every day. Day after day, I feel really excited about where this team could be.”
