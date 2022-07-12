METHUEN – Champions, especially in the Merrimack Valley Conference, don’t just show up on the Monday after Thanksgiving for tryouts.
The offseason hoop marathon marches on, and Tuesday night here in the Klimas Fieldhouse, a pair of potential 2023 MVC powers, collided for the third time on the summer circuit.
“We’re down 2-1 in the series,” laughed Andover High boys coach David Fazio, watching the final seconds of his Warriors’ 55-50 decision over Lawrence High from the spectator section. “It’s OK, though, we’ll probably see them five or six more times this summer. and it’s always great to play them.”
Summer hoop is now serious business. It has been since the late Jim Arnold and his sidekick Melvin Berger started Hoops for Hope a few decades ago. That league has come and gone, but the folks at Methuen – spearheaded by coach Anthony Faradie – stepped up here. Lawrence coach Jesus Moore runs a league there, and the big guns also head down to Lynn at Saint Mary’s for another set of games.
Monday night down in Lynn, the Lancers and Warriors played a triple-OT thriller, won by Lawrence. They were back at it again 24 hours later – like a couple of 1980s professional wrestlers taking the same act on the road over and over and over again from city to city.
“It’s always fun playing Lawrence. It always goes back and forth,” said Andover’s Danny Resendiz. “We’ve got a nice little rivalry going with them. They’re a tough team.”
Basketball in high school can be looked at like a job these days. In Lawrence, it’s become a way of life and a way to keep on top of things daily.
Andover, playing without Eagle-Tribune All-Star Ryan MacLellan and key returners Rohit Srinivasan, Chase Lembo and Lincoln Beal, may have gotten the better of the Lancers, but Lawrence guard Marius Canery was quick to note, “It was our third game of the night. Everyone is tired.”
Being immersed in hoop certainly has its benefits.
“We definitely remember last winter. We know how close those games were, and what they came down to. We’re trying to be the best for sure. It’s a dedication, and everyone on this team wants it,” said Canery, noting that the Lancers barely missing the state tournament last winter is a key motivating factor. “It’s a family at this point, it’s not just a team. We spend most of our time together, just like a family.”
There are also responsibilities, too.
“We hold each other accountable. Everybody is here,” the rising senior Canery added. “We know everyone is going through the same pain, the same tiredness. Everyone feels the same, but we’ve just got a ‘let’s do it,’ attitude. Every last player is committed. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Resendiz, one of two returning starters along with MacLellan from this past winter’s state Final Four team, like many other top players in the region, takes it a step further, adding AAU into the mix.
“As long as I’m back in here when that’s done, (Fazio) is OK with it,” said Resendiz, who has traveled nationwide to compete on the court.
“Summer league is the most important part of the offseason. Actually, you can’t really call it the offseason, everyone is working, everyone is in the gym. It’s important to everyone. That’s what matters.”
High school coaches often need to weave the summer slate around those AAU trips, but in Andover, like in most successful hoop towns, summer league is optional – to a point. Commitment is so key.
“It’s going great. All these guys are putting a ton of work in. We’re spending a lot of time together as a team, all working together, all working toward the same goal, a state championship,” said Resendiz. “Our guys work hard, push each other every day. Everyone wants it. I can really say that.
“It starts in the summer. Actually it started the second the season was over.”
