RYE, N.H. — There were 25 area competitors in the 156-player field in the New Hampshire Amateur over the past two days.
When the dust settled after two medal-play rounds at Abenaqui Country Club, seven found their way to the match-play field of 64.
That action begins on Wednesday morning.
Atkinson’s Mat Gover carded an even-par round of 72 on Tuesday, finishing the two rounds at 3-over par to finish as the top local. Gover tied for 11th.
Windham Country Club’s Nathaniel Kabogoh finished tied for 19th at 5-over. Atkinson CC’s Evan Desjardins was next at +6, tied for 21st.
Windham’s Nick Fairweather tied for 30th at 8-over, while Jack Pepin (+9, T37) and Aiden Azevedo (+10, T40), both playing out of Atkinson CC, advanced as well.
Hoodkroft Country Club’s Jeremy Burke was the final area player to move on, tying for 52nd at 12-over.
The rounds of 64 and 32 are slated on Wednesday.
BRADFORD CC’S DROHEN MOVES ON
The Mass. Amateur, played at Concord Country Club, allows for only 32 players to move on to match-play.
Bradford Country Club’s Bill Drohen, a former champ in the event, was the lone area combatant to make the cut.
Drohen’s two-day total of 75-70 – 145 (+5) placed him in a tie for 11th overall.
The last total to get in was 148.
Stephen Quillinan of Renaissance (74-77 – 151), Mike Souliotis of Haverhill CC (75-82 – 157) and James Henry of Andover CC (77-82 – 159).
