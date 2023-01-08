The state of the Red Sox is unsettled, but for the first time in a while brighter days seem ahead.
The signing of Rafael Devers to a long-term extension provided badly needed clarity on the club’s intentions moving forward. The contract uncertainty that would have loomed over Devers future — the same uncertainty that surrounded Xander Bogaerts and clung to the 2022 team like a stench — is finally gone, and now the Red Sox can be judged on their merits without a foreboding sense of doom hanging over everything.
It was the biggest and most important move the Red Sox could have made, and yet ironically it will also have little to no impact on the 2023 club’s roster.
Whether on a one-year walk deal or an 11-year mega deal Devers was going to be in the Red Sox lineup this year either way, which means the club still has the same strengths and weaknesses today as it did this time last weekend. The Red Sox have made key additions and lost some important pieces to free agency, and the end result so far is an intriguing but incomplete roster that still needs work before spring training begins.
So how does the roster look heading into 2023?
Going through the 40-man we can neatly break down the roster into straightforward groups. You have the obvious big leaguers, who include bounce back candidates who were limited by injury or other factors a year ago, breakout candidates who may be ready to take a step forward, newcomers who will be counted on to make an impact, and the steady veterans who we can reasonably expect to produce at a solid MLB level.
Then there are those on the fringe, including the guys on the chopping block, swingmen who could come up from Triple-A and make an impact, and the minor league depth pieces who likely won’t contribute until late in the season at the earliest.
Taken together, the Red Sox roster is about as high-risk, high-reward as it gets. You can imagine a best case scenario where everyone stays healthy, meets or exceeds expectations and the club dominates the league and competes for its fifth championship of the modern era.
Or everyone could get hurt, underperform and the club could crash to another last place finish.
With such a low floor the Red Sox would do well to continue adding, particularly to the lineup. A trade for a center fielder or a middle infielder could go a long way and allow the club’s current players to maintain roles for which they’re best suited. You can obviously never have too much pitching as well, though at least from a depth perspective the Red Sox have enough contingencies in place that the staff should be in good shape even if nothing else is done.
All of that is to say things remain in flux. As of this writing on Friday the Red Sox still haven’t officially announced the reported signing of Corey Kluber, so they technically aren’t yet on the 40-man roster and we’re expecting at least two corresponding moves to clear space. More will surely come, but for our purposes here is a breakdown of all 41 players currently associated with the Red Sox entering 2023 and their potential roles.
Team MVPRafael Devers, 3B: With an 11-year, $331 million extension in hand, the Red Sox are officially Devers’ team. The 26-year-old has been named an All-Star in back-to-back seasons and has grown from a talented yet underrated standout to a player widely recognized as among the best in baseball. No matter what else happens Devers will be this team’s driving force and if he continues to develop it’s not unreasonable to expect he could become a legitimate MVP candidate. On a team with so many question marks, Devers will be a constant and right now he’s in a category all by himself.
Bounce back candidatesKiké Hernández, INF/OF: Whether at center field, shortstop, second base or someplace else, Hernández will be a valuable piece of the equation for Boston this summer. He’s a difference maker when healthy and his absence last summer played a huge role in the club’s struggles.
James Paxton, LHP: Paxton’s health remains a massive question mark, but at his best the big lefty was an established mid-rotation starter who could provide considerable upside for Boston.
Chris Sale, LHP: Health is always a question mark, but at his best Sale is one of the best pitchers in baseball. Can he be that guy again?
Trevor Story, 2B/SS: Last year didn’t go as planned, but Story showed flashes of greatness and with better luck could be an All-Star for Boston this summer.
Josh Taylor, LHP: In theory Taylor could still be the best lefty in the Red Sox bullpen, but he missed all of 2022 due to injury and it’s not clear how he’ll look once he returns. He’ll be one to watch closely come spring training.
Impactful newcomersKenley Jansen, RHP: One of the most accomplished closers of his generation, Jansen gives the Red Sox a shutdown arm to close out the kind of close games the club has often let slip away in recent years.
Corey Kluber, RHP: While not the ace he was five years ago, Kluber proved last year he’s still effective and should bring both a reliable arm and a veteran presence to the clubhouse.
Chris Martin, RHP: The veteran righty boasts arguably the best control of any pitcher in baseball and should slot in as the No. 2 bullpen arm behind Jansen once the season begins.
Joely Rodriguez, LHP: Rodriguez’s track record isn’t particularly long or impressive, but he is expected to fill an important niche as a lefty arm out of the bullpen.
Justin Turner, INF/DH: Turner may be getting up in years, but he still has an impressive bat and fits a variety of needs on the roster. Right-handed bat? Everyday designated hitter? Occasional sub for Devers and Casas at the corner infield spots? Elite clubhouse guy? Turner checks all of those boxes and more.
Masataka Yoshida, OF: The Red Sox have bet big that Yoshida’s impressive game will translate to the big league level. If it does the Japanese outfielder could have All-Star potential in Boston.
Potential breakout starsBrayan Bello, RHP: The top pitching prospect in the Red Sox system, Bello shook off some rough early outings and flashed some intriguing potential down the stretch. He’ll be a strong candidate to open the season in the starting rotation.
Triston Casas, 1B: After an impressive trial run last September the starting first base job looks like Casas’ to lose. The soon-to-be 23-year-old boasts an advanced batting eye and some serious power and could be a difference maker for the Red Sox this year.
Tanner Houck, RHP: Will he be a starter? Will he return to the bullpen? Three years into his big league career Houck’s role remains unsettled, even though he’s succeeded at both and remains one of Boston’s most promising young arms.
Alex Verdugo, OF: This is a big year for Verdugo, who was singled out by manager Alex Cora last October as someone who could be ready to take a big step forward. The Red Sox will be counting on it.
Garrett Whitlock, RHP: Whitlock has been awesome since joining the Red Sox in 2021 and did well in his short stint as a starting pitcher last summer. With his hip injury behind him Whitlock should be a solid bet to rejoin the rotation and likely stay there for the long haul.
Steady veteransChristian Arroyo, INF: As the roster stands today Arroyo could be in line to start at second base. In a perfect world he probably still comes off the bench, but he’s played well when called upon and could come through if given the opportunity.
Matt Barnes, RHP: After nearly a year lost in the baseball wilderness Barnes came on strong to finish last season. Now that he won’t be counted on as closer he should be able to settle in as a reliable setup man going forward.
Reese McGuire, C: Though he probably won’t hit like he did following last summer’s trade, the veteran catcher should enter the season as the club’s top option behind the plate. He’ll also benefit from a full spring training of work with the pitching staff.
Nick Pivetta, RHP: Say what you will about Pivetta’s consistency, but he was the only Red Sox starting pitcher to make all of his starts in 2022. Barring any surprises he should remain a workhorse this season as well.
Rob Refsnyder, OF: Refsnyder was fantastic for the Red Sox as a fourth outfielder last season. The club hopes he can reprise his performance in 2023.
John Schreiber, RHP: Schreiber was a revelation last season and established himself as one of the club’s top relievers by year’s end. Even with the club’s additions he should remain a factor in the high leverage innings this season.
Possible roster casualties Ryan Brasier, RHP: Brasier is one of Boston’s longest tenured relievers and was second in games pitched last season, but he’s also now 35 and posted a 5.78 ERA in 2022. If there is a crunch at the back end of the bullpen he could be an odd man out.
Bobby Dalbec, 1B: Having lost the starting first base job to Triston Casas, it looks like Dalbec’s days in Boston are numbered. If he is still on the roster by Opening Day he’ll likely be no more than a backup infielder off the bench.
SwingmenKutter Crawford, RHP: Crawford has great stuff and was arguably Boston’s best starting pitcher during the month of July, but injury and inconsistency limited his overall effectiveness. He should continue to get big league looks even if he winds up getting squeezed off the Opening Day roster.
Jarren Duran, OF: Will the third time be the charm for Duran? The outfield prospect hasn’t made the most of his big league opportunities so far, but he’ll likely get one more shot to prove he can be a part of the Red Sox future.
Franklin German, RHP: German was the top reliever in the Red Sox minor league system last season and while his call-up didn’t go well he still has the tools to be a strong big league reliever. We’ll see him again in Boston at some point.
Zack Kelly, RHP: Kelly may not be a lock to start the season on the Opening Day roster, but he was terrific during his late-season trial run last fall and should have a great chance of carving out a role in the bullpen again.
Wyatt Mills, RHP: Recently acquired in exchange for Methuen’s Jacob Wallace, the Red Sox obviously liked Mills enough to make an effort to get him even if his track record isn’t exceptional. For that reason alone he should be considered a contender for a back-end bullpen role.
Kaleb Ort, RHP: Ort possesses overpowering stuff and did wind up pitching 25 games for Boston last season. With so much more bullpen depth he may have a harder time carving out a role but we shouldn’t rule out the possibility he could play a role again.
Josh Winckowski, RHP: Winckowski’s stuff isn’t great but he did at least prove that when he’s on he can get big league hitters out. He’ll likely spend most of the year at Triple-A but should step in from time to time as a top depth arm.
Connor Wong, C: As it stands now Wong is Boston’s No. 2 catcher and has a golden opportunity to establish himself as a big league mainstay, but that opportunity could be fleeting as he’d be the odd man out if the Red Sox add any additional catchers to shore up the position.
Developmental piecesWilyer Abreu, OF: Acquired in last summer’s Christian Vazquez deal, the 23-year-old Abreu is a unique player who hit 19 home runs, drew 114 walks and stole 31 bases at Double-A in 2022. He’ll have a chance to start the season at Triple-A this season.
David Hamilton, INF: One of the most prolific base stealers in the sport, Hamilton swiped an organizational record 70 bags in 2022 after arriving in the Hunter Renfroe trade. It’s conceivable we could see him in the big leagues late this year as a Dave Roberts type stolen base threat, though he’s far from big league ready in most other respects.
Bryan Mata, RHP: Mata has some of the best stuff in the system with a fastball approaching 100 mph, and while his control needs work he has some serious potential. He’ll start off in Triple-A but could be a big league candidate by midseason if he continues to show progress.
Chris Murphy, LHP: Murphy had a rocky transition to Triple-A after dominating Double-A last spring but has bounced back from similar setbacks before. He’ll likely spend most if not all of the year in Worcester but could conceivably make his MLB debut in a doubleheader.
Ceddanne Rafaela, INF/OF: The fastest rising prospect in the Red Sox organization, Rafaela already boasts potentially Gold Glove caliber defense at both center field and shortstop. If his bat continues to progress at Triple-A he could be a top candidate for promotion by midseason.
Connor Seabold, RHP: Seabold has filled in at the big league level before with limited results, and while he could be called upon again if needed he’d likely be third or fourth in line at this point.
Enmanuel Valdez, INF/OF: Valdez came to Boston alongside Abreu in the Vazquez trade, and while he doesn’t have an obvious big league position he can seriously hit. Last year he hit 28 home runs with 107 RBI and a .918 OPS, and if he keeps posting numbers like those the Red Sox will have to give him a look at some point.
Brandon Walter, LHP: Before missing the second half due to injury Walter posted some astonishing numbers at Double-A, striking out 68 batters in Portland while walking only three. It’ll be fascinating to follow his progress once he returns to the mound in 2023.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.