It’s a huge weekend on the high school sports calendar.
What used to be known as sectional championship weekend is now “state quarterfinal weekend” with five different area teams now three victories away from a state championship.
Here’s a look at Friday and Saturday’s matchups with some insight on the opposition for each combatant.
Friday
Division 1 Girls Basketball State Quarterfinals
No. 5 Bishop Feehan at No. 4 Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Feehan, located in Attleboro, has developed into an absolute athletic power. Much has to do to its proximity to Gillette Stadium.
In the fall, sons of ex-Patriots Tedy Bruschi and Logan Mankins led the Shamrocks to success on the gridiron.
This winter, Feehan hoop is all about Camryn Fauria, whose dad Christian played tight end for the Pats.
A 5-11 junior who can take it out to the arc, Fauria presents a heck of a matchup for Central super soph Ashley Dinges.
No. 24 Newton North at No. 1 Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Sharpshooter Abigail Wright, who averages 21 points a game, is the heart of Newton North’s attack.
Looking for a measuring stick? Take this nugget for what it’s worth. North knocked off MVC foe Chelmsford in a 46-45 thriller to advance to this one.
Andover defeated Chelmsford twice in the regular season, 49-40 and 43-22.
Saturday
Division 1 Boys Basketball State Quarterfinals
No. 9 Central Catholic at No. 1 BC High, 2 p.m.
BC High, the consensus No. 1 team in Massachusetts since December, is the ultimate test for Central. Unbeaten and led by coach Bill Loughnane, who has over 500 wins in his illustrious career, the Eagles took the regular season meeting between the two, 71-57.
“They’re a juggernaut. (Mike) Loughnane is obviously a phenomenal talent,” said Raider coach Mark Dunham. “They’re other players are so underrated. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
No. 11 Wachusett Regional at No. 3 Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Junior guard Tucker McDonald makes the Mountaineers of Wachusett Regional go.
The quarterback on the state quarterfinalist football team, McDonald is a handful both on the arc and headed to the basket.
Now 18-4 and coming out of Central Mass., Wachusett is certainly a wild card. That point is accentuated by the fact that the Mountaineers’ two tourney wins are over teams from the south of Boston, Bridgewater-Raynham and Taunton.
Division 1 Girls Hockey State Quarterfinals
At Merrimack College, 4:30 p.m.
No. 1 Austin Prep vs. No. 9 HPNA
Unbeaten at 24-0, Austin Prep presents a monster task.
The Cougars have outscored a pair of playoff foes, 17-0, in two games. Over the season, they’ve only allowed nine goals.
Kathryn Karo leads AP with 28 goals on the season, while McKenzie Cerato has 24.
